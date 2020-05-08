Security Market Report 2020 : COVID -19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Security Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global security market reached a value of USD 90 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a value of nearly USD 165 billion by 2025.

Critical infrastructure sites, like substations for utilities and transport centres, have significantly increased safety requirements. In December 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) declared the launch of three dome-like surveillance Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, including the FLIR ElaraTM DX-Series and the FLIR SarosTM DM-series and high-resolution visible cameras for safe city deployments, the FLIR QuasarTM 4 K IR PTZ.

The global security market was being led by the military and defence industries in 2019. The threat of terrorism, as well as cross-border invasions, resulted in the implementation of the best security systems in the military and defence sectors of various countries. With urbanisation and development, the demand for security systems is also rising rapidly.

In February 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc. introduced the next generation of compact, high-definition thermal science cameras named FLIR A8580. The camera is an entry-level 1.3-megapixel cooled camera engineered for a broad range of industrial, military, scientific as well as product R&D applications. This camera captures blur-free images of high-speed targets, provides a wide range of precision, manual as well as motorized lenses, and integrates seamlessly with the new thermal analysis software of FLIR Research Studio–all of which provide users with a high-end experience in a lightweight, easy-to-use camera. Thus, in the coming years, the security market is expected to be driven by the rising product diversification and innovations by the leading players in the industry.

Market Analysis by System:

Access Control Systems Alarms and Notification Systems Intrusion Detection Systems Video Surveillance Systems Barrier Systems Others

The security systems are divided into access control systems, alarms and notification systems, intrusion detection systems, video surveillance systems, and barrier systems, among others.

Market Analysis by Service:

System Integration and Consulting Risk Assessment and Analysis Managed Security Services Maintenance and Support

The services in the security market include system integration and consulting, risk assessment and analysis, managed security services, and maintenance and support.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Government Military and Defence Transportation Commercial Industrial Others

It finds wide applications in government, military and defence, transportation, commercial, industrial, and other sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional security markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rise in illegal activities and terrorism globally has led to an increased demand for security, which is aiding the growth of the market. The introduction of advanced technologies is propelling the market growth. The growing demand for security systems and real-time monitoring in the commercial sectors is aiding the market growth. The systems are also widely being demanded from the residential sectors. The rising disposable incomes of consumers is also aiding the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global security market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the regions, systems, services, and applications of security. An assessment of the key demand and price indicators has also been provided within the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ameristar Perimeter Security [ASSA ABLOY Group] Apex Perimeter Protection APT Controls Ltd. ATG Access Ltd. Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd. Axis Communications AB Barrier1 Systems, Inc. B & B Roadway and Security Solutions Came Urbaco CIAS Security Inc.(NYSE: CIA) Delta Scientific Corporation EL-GO Team FAAC SPA Soc FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR (NASDAQ)] Frontier-Pitts Ltd. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

