Second Hand Home Furnishing Accessories Market 2017-2025 by Trends, Analysis, Market Forecast With Impact of COVID-19

The global second hand home furnishing accessories market reached USD 4,923.0 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 5.0% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 7,206.3 Million by the end of 2025.

The global demand for second hand home furnishing accessories is increasing due to massive growth of urbanization in developing countries generating a demand for durable and aesthetically appealing home furnishing goods within a limited budget.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10050798

North America is slated to account for a share of 25.5% by 2025 in the second hand home furnishing accessories market. The growth in the region can be attributed to easy availability of second hand goods along with changing consumer behavior as they can avail minimally used products at a much lower price point to meet their furnishing needs.

Additionally, U.S. second hand home furnishing accessories market reached USD 1,018.8 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,506.8 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. U.S. second hand home furnishing accessories market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10050798

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Europe second hand home furnishing accessories market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 1,405.2 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 1,004.3 Million in 2017. Europe second hand home furnishing accessories market is expected to mark 4.9% growth rate in 2025. Germany is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.

Germany is projected to grab 26.7% market share in global second hand home furnishing accessories market by the end of 2025. Further, Germany second hand home furnishing accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of second hand home furnishing accessories in Germany is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10050798

Asia Pacific market has taken up the largest share in the market with 37.1% in the year 2017 and is also growing with the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global second hand home furnishing market is segmented on the basis of type into textiles, window coverings, lamps, kitchen products and others. Among these segments, textiles segment (40.5% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of second hand home furnishing across the globe. Further, global textiles market for second hand home furnishing accessories market is anticipated to reach USD 2,935.4 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 1,993.4 Million in 2017.

Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Window coverings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to their higher durability and increasing consumer preference for these products due to the relatively lower hygiene constraints associated with their usage.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10050798

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

New Research Reports Available @Kenneth Research:

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market

PCR Microplates Market

Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market

Microscopy Device Market

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Market

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloons Market

Dermatology Steroids Market