Second Hand Appliances Market Analysis 2017-2025 is Registering a CAGR of 6.3% value can be change due to COVID-19 Impact

Global Second hand appliances market is flourishing rapidly due rise in the income of lower class consumers. Additionally, global second hand appliances market is growing on the account of low transaction cost and increase product life time. Freestanding fridge freezers and freestanding automatic washing machines are the major products having large market share of 13.53% and 10.52% respectively in overall second hand appliances market

Global Second Hand Appliances market marked a growth of 5.3% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% and is likely to garner USD 10,687.59 Million by the end of 2025. Key factors responsible for increasing usage of second hand appliances are reduced cost of product, rising presence of offline and online second hand shops. Additionally, growing income of lower and middles class segment is fostering the demand of second hand appliances.

Further, the market of global second hand appliances is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.45% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Growing need for appliances is expected to spur the growth of second hand appliances market over the forecast period.

Global Second Hand Appliances market is segmented by product type into Freestanding Dishwashers, Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Fridge Freezers, Built-in Fridge Freezers, Freestanding Freezers, Built-in Freezers, Freestanding Fridges, Built-in Fridges, Built-in Hobs, Cooker Hoods, Freestanding Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Automatic Washing Machines, Freestanding Microwaves, Built-in Microwaves, Cookers, Ovens, Others.

Freestanding fridge freezers and freestanding automatic washing machines segment accounted for USD 623.49 Million and USD 529.5 Million respectively in 2017. Further, global freestanding fridge freezers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of freestanding fridge freezers is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.9% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Global second hand appliances market is segmented by distribution channels into Online stores and Offline stores. The market of Offline stores is projected to garner USD 8,732.86 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 5,646.06 Million in 2017. U.S. Global offline segment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of Offline stores segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.8% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

