Seafood Market is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023 with Key Players – Phillips Foods, Trident Seafoods, Marine Harvest ASA

The global seafood market was valued at $120,848 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Seafood market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in per capita disposable income. Seafood is an excellent source of essential fatty acids; hence plays a crucial role in healthy diet.
The global seafood market is driven by increasing in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. Fresh seafood is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which are rich in health benefits. In addition, growth in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period.
Seafood Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like ,Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation., Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company, Leigh Fisheries
The global seafood market is segmented based on type, retail variety, sales channel, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into cephalopods, crustaceans, molluscs, flat fish, ground fish, salmonids, tuna, pelagics, and others (marine fish and aquatic products). On the basis of retail variety, it is classified into ambient, frozen, and chilled. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into retail, foodservice, and institutional.
Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Cephalopods
Crustaceans
Molluscs
Flat Fish
Ground Fish
Salmonids
Tuna
Pelagics
Others
Retail
Foodservice
and Institutional
CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY RETAIL MARKET VARIETY
CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES
