Seafood Market is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023 with Key Players – Phillips Foods, Trident Seafoods, Marine Harvest ASA

The global seafood market was valued at $120,848 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Seafood market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in per capita disposable income. Seafood is an excellent source of essential fatty acids; hence plays a crucial role in healthy diet.

The global seafood market is driven by increasing in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. Fresh seafood is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which are rich in health benefits. In addition, growth in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period.

Seafood Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like ,Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation., Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company, Leigh Fisheries

Segmentation by Solution:

The global seafood market is segmented based on type, retail variety, sales channel, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into cephalopods, crustaceans, molluscs, flat fish, ground fish, salmonids, tuna, pelagics, and others (marine fish and aquatic products). On the basis of retail variety, it is classified into ambient, frozen, and chilled. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into retail, foodservice, and institutional.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cephalopods

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Flat Fish

Ground Fish

Salmonids

Tuna

Pelagics

Others

Market segment by Sales Channel, Seafood can be split into

Retail

Foodservice

and Institutional

Major points from Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY RETAIL MARKET VARIETY

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

