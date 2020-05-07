Sales Revenue of Light Pipe Kits Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Light pipe kit is practical and very simple solution used for transmitting lights along the length of the tube, similar to a fiber optic cable. So when a bright light is shined at one end, these leaks causes the entire length of the pipe to shine up. The light pipe kits helps to enhance the display quality and add more flexibility for light distribution. Light pipe kits are mostly used for decorative applications, one can even use it for e-textile project. Due to the diverse range of standard light pipe kits are used in large variety of markets including industrial control, communication equipment, medical, life safety and security, and small space accent lighting applications. Moreover, the integration of LED in light pipe kits is a very cost effective option, which helps to reduce complicated steps required to transport light from one end to another. The light pipe kits are manufactured using glass or optical grade substances and polycarbonate and thus these kits can take on different shapes and lens caps. Thus light pipe kits can be paneled or mounted on surfaces or can be printed circuit board mounted.

Light Pipe Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

Reduced shadowing or glare and uniform illumination over various lengths are estimated to boost the Light Pipe Kits market

Growing initiatives to encourage the usage of energy efficient products is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the light pipe kits market. Furthermore, government schemes and investments for construction of green or energy efficient buildings coupled with urbanization are factors propelling the growth of the light pipe kits market. In addition, high volume construction in developing as well as developed economies is expected to fuel the growth of the light pipe kits market. Moreover, increasing regulations by the government to reduce the consumption of energy in commercial as well as residential buildings is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the light pipe kit manufacturers.

Increasing demand for cost effective solutions is driving the growth of the light pipe kits market

Light pipe kits have simpler designing process when housing is not needed and these kits cost about 50% less than the fiber optic technology, thus these are few more factors increasing the demand of light pipe kits. Additionally, light pipe kits are viable for broad range of applications as these kits transmit up to 80% of emitted light with better visual performance. Thus usage of these kits in wide range of applications is driving the growth of the light pipe kits market.

However, limited awareness about light pipe kits in under developed countries is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Light Pipe Kits Market: Segmentation

The Light Pipe Kits market has been segmented on the basis of application, type and region.

The market light pipe kits is segmented on basis of type:

Flexible light pipe kits

Rigid light pipe kits

The market light pipe kits is segmented on basis of application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Light Pipe Kits Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players manufacturing light pipe kits are Gibraltar Industries, Inc., DayLite Natural Lighting Technologies, Inc., Natural Light Energy System, Daylighting Technologies, Inc., Orion Energy Systems Inc., VKR Holding A/S, Elite Solar Systems, Inc., Skydome Skylight Systems Pty. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Solatube International, Inc., Bivar, Inc., Lumex Inc. and others.

Light Pipe Kits Market: Regional overview

Based on region, many prominent players of light pipe kits are present in North America and Western Europe. Thus it is one of the primary factors enabling the light pipe kits markets in Western Europe and North America to record the highest market shares among all the regional market. The light pipe kits market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest grow rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient products.

Moreover, the light pipe kits market in Japan is anticipated to register growth in terms of revenue and the market is also expected to account for moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Major factor driving the growth of light pipe kits market in this country is increasing investments in construction sector. Additionally, development of energy efficient buildings and favorable policies by government are also fueling the growth of these kits market in Japan.

The light pipe kits market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

