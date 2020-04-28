Sales Revenue in the Sanding pads Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR Throughout The COVID-19 Crisis Period

Sanding pads Market: Introduction

Sanding pads are coated abrasives used for finishing and smoothening of the surfaces. Sander power tool is used with sanding pads for sanding applications in commercial and industrial sectors. It is made of sandpaper, a coated abrasive comprising of paper or cloth sheets having one face covered with abrasive material. It is attached with the backing of paper, plastic, fiber or sponge. Sanding pads with different grit size are implemented based on the surface to be finished. In recent times the sanding pads were made from crushed seeds & shells, and later with glass. But currently the manufacturers have replaced these with other abrasives such as silicon carbide or aluminum oxide.

Sanding pads have many applications in the automotive industry for surface finishing of metal components and equipment. Additionally, sanding pads have wide range of applications in construction industry including scrapping off layers from a surface (such as old paint), smoothening the surfaces especially during wood finishing and painting or sometimes for making the surface rough as preparation for gluing. The construction industry has developed over the recent decades and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast timeline directing to the growth of sanding pads market.

Sanding pads Market: Dynamics

To muster the needs of urbanization and infrastructure development, construction industry is witnessing a significant growth rate, this has instilled the use of sanding pads for smoothening of floors, finishing the surfaces for painting and also in furniture. Furthermore, the global industrial growth and the growth in DIY activities are also positively influencing the sanding pads market.

The manufacturers are offering sanding pads in various grit sizes for implementation in application ranges. They are also inventing the sanding pads from new materials. For instance, sanding pads consisting of silicon carbide or aluminum oxide grit with waterproof adhesive and backing. These can be used with water, water would serve as lubricant to carry the particles away that may cause clog in the grit.

However, government regulations for the application of silica are anticipated to hamper the demand for sanding pads. In the production of sanding pads silicon carbide and silica (oxide of silicon) are used as raw materials. The respirable crystalline silica can cause chronic pulmonary diseases, lung cancer and kidney diseases. Hence, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) have implemented rules on use of crystalline silica. These factor hinder the use of silica, correspondingly restraining the growth in sanding pads market.

Sanding pads Market: Segmentation

The global sanding pads market can be segmented based on of product type, by backing material, by end use

On the basis of product type, the global sanding pads market can be segmented as:

Wheels

Discs

Rolls

Others

On the basis of backing material, the global sanding pads market can be segmented as:

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Velcro / Hook and Loop

On the basis of end use, the global sanding pads market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Metal Fabrication

Sanding pads Market: Regional Outlook

The growth in construction industry is expected to drive the sanding pads market during the forecast period. In the emerging economies, increasing urbanization and industrial development are expected to generate fuel the growth in demand for sanding pads in the forthcoming period. In terms of market share Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sanding pads market, referring to the presence of emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea. Furthermore, the introduction of new innovative products in these regions is expected to surge the sanding pads market in coming years.

By virtue of steady growth of construction activities, Europe is projected to have prominent share in the sanding pads market. Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness noteworthy growth in the global sanding pads market, owing to the increase in production of luxury cars in the region.

Sanding pads Market: Key Players