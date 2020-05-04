Sales of Retail Intelligence Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Retail Intelligence market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Retail Intelligence market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Analysis of the Global Retail Intelligence Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Retail Intelligence market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Retail Intelligence market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Retail Intelligence market are discussed.
Regional Overview
Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Retail Intelligence landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Retail Intelligence market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.
Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook
North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.
For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.
Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Retail Intelligence market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Retail Intelligence market
- Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Retail Intelligence market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Retail Intelligence market
Queries Related to the Retail Intelligence Market Explained:
- What is the estimated value and production of the Retail Intelligence market in 20XX?
- Why are market players planning capacity additions in region 2?
- How have technological innovations impacted the growth of the Retail Intelligence market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Retail Intelligence market?
- How are market players aligning their operations with regulatory standards for the Retail Intelligence in region 3?
