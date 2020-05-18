Saccharin Market Research Report 2020:COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Saccharin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global saccharin market reached 33 kilo metric tons in 2019, growing by about 5.7% from 2017. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% in the period 2020-2025.

Saccharin is a high intensity artificial sweetener which is 300 to 500 times sweeter than sucrose/sugar while also carrying zero calories. It is preferred over other high intensity sweeteners as it has no side effects and is more cost effective than the other available options. The stability and compatibility of saccharin also makes it a popular option. Saccharin is mostly consumed in the food and beverage sector, with the rising demand for low calorie foods and the growing disposable income among the consumers.

The saccharin market has been driven by rising health concerns and growing awareness of the detrimental effects of sugar. The increase in the number of cases of diabetes and obesity, which have quadrupled since 1980 according to a 2015 report by WHO, have been driving the saccharin market. Saccharin is a particularly popular sweetener among diabetic patients as it passes through the body without being absorbed or adding to the sugar level of the body. It is also finding growing use in the pharmaceutical sector where it is used to mask the bitter flavour of medicines like calcium and multivitamin tablets.

The Asia Pacific sector has been rapidly growing over the last few years. The region accounts for over half of the global production and consumption of saccharin with the rising demand for saccharin in the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries driving the market. China is expected to be the largest saccharin producer in the coming years followed by other Asia Pacific countries like India and Korea. The European saccharin market is experiencing a healthy growth due to rising health concerns and the expansion of its application in the food and beverage sector.

Market Analysis by Type:

Calcium Saccharin

Sodium Saccharin

Insoluble Saccharin

Sodium, calcium and insoluble saccharin are the major saccharin types explored in the Expert Market Research report.

Market Analysis by Application:

Food and Beverages

Table Top Sweetener

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Saccharin finds its major application in the food and beverage, table top sweeteners, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global saccharin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Growing concerns about health along with rising cases of diabetes have been the driving factors behind the growth of the saccharin market.

It is widely used in the food and beverage sector as a sweetener in products like cookies, soft drinks and candies.

It is also used to mask the bitter taste of medicines in the pharmaceutical sector.

Companies manufacturing anaerobic adhesives, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides are increasingly using saccharin in the manufacturing of these products.

Sodium saccharin is the most popular saccharin type finding rising application in the food and beverage sector.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) production and consumption of saccharin types.

The report also gives a detailed region-wise historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) production and consumption of saccharin, along with price trends.

It analyses the trade data of the major saccharin exporting and importing countries by their value and volume share in 2019.

It also gives insights into the market outlook of the saccharin feedstock.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd.

Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd.

PMC Specialties Group, Inc.

Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Vishnu Chemicals Limited (NSE: VISHNU)

Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Aviditya Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Salvi Chemicals

