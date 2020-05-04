Risk Analytics Market 2016-2022 / Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast

Risk Analytics are the methods and tools which help organisations to deal and protect against operational risks which can arise due to internal factors like human errors, failures of systems (which can be related to software, network, hardware, etc.), and frauds including cyber crimes.

Risk analytics help organizations in ascertainingsome certain risk existing in their organisations. Risk analytics tools assist companies to carryout risk-aware decisions and hence improve their businesses. Apart from this, risk analytics methods increase return on capital and decreases cost associatedwith regulatory compliance. With organisations thriving to reduce the catastrophic losses, use of risk analytics methods have seen an increasing trend in recent times. Also, risk analytics tools assist in central clearing of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065209

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the growth of Risk Analytics market are as under:

1. Increasing economic instability which results in greater market risk and competition in market which require organisations to adopt risk analytics tool in comparison to manual risk management.

2. Government policies and regulations like Basel II/III, Consumer Protection Act (CCAR/DFAST), Internal Capital Adequacy Process (ICAAP) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review/ Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform are pushing organisations of all scales to adopt risk analytics and hence driving its market.

3. The increased use of large amounts of structured data and unstructured data in all sectors of industry are increasing the demand and need for risk analytics to manage and save the data from threats.

The major factors which hinder the growth of risk analytics market are as under>

1. Lack of awareness among Small and Medium scale enterprises about risk analytics and lack of skilled professionals in this technology are the main factors which hinder the growth of this market.

2. The high operational costs and initial costs in setting risk analytics tools also cause hinderance in the growth of its market.

Market Segmentation

The Risk Analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of component, risk type, deployment model, industry vertical and region. The detailed segmentation of various sectors is given below:

On the basis of Component Types

o Solutions

> Regulatory Compliance

> Trading Risk

> Governance

> Risk & Compliance

> Credit Risk Management

> Liquidity Risk Management

> Market Risk Management

> Others (Insurance Risk Management and Actuarial Modelling) Regulatory Compliance, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Market Risk Management, Trading Risk, Credit Risk Management, Liquidity Risk Management, And Others (Insurance Risk Management And Actuarial Modelling)

o Services

> Systems Integration

> Maintenance &Servicing

> Risk Assessment

On the basis of Deployment Model

o On-demand

o On-premises

On the basis of industry vertical

o Banking and Financial service

o Insurance

o Transportation and Logistics

o IT and Telecommunication

o Government and Dfense

o Retail and Consumer goods

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare and Life sciences

o Energy and utilities

o Other

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin Americas

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa(MEA) and Latin America. North America holds the largest share of global risk analytics market. This is attributes to the development of technologically advanced Information Technology infrastructure, increasing use of data and analytics in the region, growing use and awareness about Internet of Things, presence of the base of large number of risk analytics key players in North America and augmenting adoption of mobile technology. Europe also plays an important role in the global market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next period due to the recent development and advancement of technologies in the region, adoption of data technologies, ever changing economic conditions of the region, and the establishment of a large number of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065209

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Risk Analytics and determine its future are: SAP SE( Germany), SAS Institute, Inc.(USA), SunGard Data Systems Inc., Genpact, Accenture PLC, Intellect Design Arena Limited, Numerix LLC, ACL Services, Riskdata S. A, Moody’s Analytics, Inc. (USA),IBM Corporation (USA), Oracle Corporation (US), OpenGamma Limited, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (USA), Risk Edge Solutions (India), Misys (UK), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS; US), AxiomSL (US), Gurucul (US), and Provenir (US).

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609