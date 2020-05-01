Rising Demand for Flow Batteries Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Flow Batteries market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Flow Batteries market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Flow Batteries market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Flow Batteries market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Flow Batteries market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Flow Batteries market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Flow Batteries market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

key players will also play an important role in bringing production scalability and international reach in the flow batteries industry. Over the past few years, various flow battery makers have witnessed an increase in their sales revenue. The market players are entering into new supply chain agreements in an effort to create a vertically integrated supply chain model related to the sale, distribution and manufacturing of flow batteries.

Flow Batteries Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the flow batteries market can be segmented into:

Redox

Hybrid

Membrane less

On the basis of application, the flow batteries market can be segmented into:

Power Utility Off-grid Micro grid

Automotive

Industrial

Residential

Others

Flow Batteries Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global flow batteries market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to register significant growth, due to growing environmental concerns and significant demand for industrial applications. APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to the growing demand for flow batteries from end user applications in developing countries, such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to frequent power outages in the countries and ongoing investment in large scale energy storage systems. Adding to this, the MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGRs over the forecast period.

Flow Batteries Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global flow batteries market include:

EnerVault

Imergy Power Systems

Primus Power

Prudent Energy Inc.

Aquion Energy

EnSync Energy Systems

Redflow

Sumitomo Electric

UniEnergy Technologies

Vionx Energy

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

