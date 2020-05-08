Rising Demand for Data Monetization Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

Global Data Monetization Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Data Monetization market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Data Monetization market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Data Monetization market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Data Monetization market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Data Monetization market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Data Monetization market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Data Monetization Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Data Monetization market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Monetization market
- Most recent developments in the current Data Monetization market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Data Monetization market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Data Monetization market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Data Monetization market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Data Monetization market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Data Monetization market?
- What is the projected value of the Data Monetization market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Data Monetization market?
Data Monetization Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Data Monetization market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Data Monetization market. The Data Monetization market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.
The global data monetization market is segmented as below:
Global Data Monetization Market, by Component
- Platform
- Software
- Standalone
- Suite
- Services
- Professional Services
- Data as a Service
Global Data Monetization Market, by Method
- Indirect Data Monetization
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical
- Telecom
- E-Commerce & Retail
- BFSI
- Consumer
- Finance/Banking
- Business Banking
- Capital Markets
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Travel & Logistics
- Others (Media & Entertainment)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Application
- Sales & Marketing
- Supply Chain Management
- Capital Asset Management
- Remote Equipment Monitoring
- Others (Workforce Management)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
