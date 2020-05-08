Rising Demand for Data Monetization Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

Global Data Monetization Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Data Monetization market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Data Monetization market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Data Monetization market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Data Monetization market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Data Monetization market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Data Monetization market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Data Monetization Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Data Monetization market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Monetization market

Most recent developments in the current Data Monetization market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Data Monetization market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Data Monetization market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Data Monetization market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Data Monetization market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Data Monetization market? What is the projected value of the Data Monetization market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Data Monetization market?

Data Monetization Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Data Monetization market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Data Monetization market. The Data Monetization market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

The global data monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Data Monetization Market, by Component

Platform

Software Standalone Suite

Services Professional Services Data as a Service



Global Data Monetization Market, by Method

Indirect Data Monetization

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical

Telecom

E-Commerce & Retail

BFSI Consumer Finance/Banking Business Banking Capital Markets

Insurance

Healthcare

Travel & Logistics

Others (Media & Entertainment)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Application

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Capital Asset Management

Remote Equipment Monitoring

Others (Workforce Management)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



