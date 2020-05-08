Rice Protein Market to Display Steady Growth; Disruption in Logistics During Covid-19 Pandemic to Hinder Sales

The global Rice Protein market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Rice Protein market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Rice Protein market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rice Protein market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Rice Protein market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Rice Protein by Source

Rice Bran

Rice Endosperm

Rice Protein by Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Others

Rice Protein by End Use

Convenience Food

Bakeries & Confectionary

Sports and Energy Supplements

Infant Food

Animal and Pet Food

Beverages

Other

Rice Protein by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Rice Protein by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Europe EU5 BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Egypt Morocco South Africa Rest of MEA



PMR Research Methodology

PMR is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of rice protein, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include,

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Trade Research

Social Media Analysis

Each market player encompassed in the Rice Protein market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rice Protein market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Rice Protein Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Rice Protein market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Rice Protein market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

