Revenues of Intraoperative Imaging Market Witness Severe Shocks Due to Discretionary Consumer Spending amid COVID-76

market taxonomy highlighting the different segments covered in the report. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global intraoperative imaging market, which includes Persistence Market ResearchÃ¢â¬â¢s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are influencing the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. It also includes insights into equipment pricing for intraoperative imaging devices such as intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and intraoperative ultrasound. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the global intraoperative imaging market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of intraoperative imaging in the detection of brain tumor, neuropsychiatric disorders, and pediatric brain tumor globally, Persistence Market Research has developed a unique market attractiveness index for the global intraoperative imaging market. The resulting index is anticipated to help providers identify real market opportunities.

Lastly, the report on the global intraoperative imaging market includes a detailed competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the global intraoperative imaging market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are diagnostics service providers such as hospitals and healthcare centers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global intraoperative imaging market.

Market Segmentation

By Region North America Europe Latin America APAC MEAÃÂ



By Component Systems Intraoperative MRI Systems Intraoperative CT Systems Intraoperative Ultrasound Services Installation Services Maintenance Services Software ÃÂ



By Application Cancer Tumor Removal Neurosurgical Intervention Orthopedic Procedures Cardiovascular Intervention ÃÂ



By End User Hospitals Cancer Research Institutes Academic Institutes



Research Methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue by value and volume (installed base for iMRI, iCT and intraoperative ultrasound per company) across the global intraoperative imaging market. To offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global intraoperative imaging market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the report triangulates the outcome of three different types of analysis based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Another important feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a service perspective in the global intraoperative imaging market.

