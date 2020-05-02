Revenues of Anti-angina Drugs Market Witness Severe Shocks Due to Discretionary Consumer Spending amid COVID-27

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Anti-angina Drugs market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Anti-angina Drugs market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Anti-angina Drugs market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

Market Segmentation

By Disease Type

Stable Angina

Unstable Angina

Variant Angina

By Drug Type

Aspirin

Nitrates

Beta Blockers

Statins

Calcium Channel Blockers

Ranolazine

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

By Dosage Form Type

Oral Dosage Forms

Transdermal

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of anti-angina drugs will be done by adopting data triangulation approach. Demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of anti-angina drugs. Secondary research will be used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, disease prevalence, adoption rate and future impact of novel drug discovery. Additionally, eligible population and different drug types and dose form type will be tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information will be eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which will help build a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as physicians, cardiologists, pharmacists as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, geographical sales pattern and associated pricing.

