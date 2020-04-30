Retrievable Stents Market Dynamic, Supply and Demand, Revenue Growth 2029

Retrievable stents are class II medical devices which are used to remove the blood clot from the artery. These devices are used along with a catheter to remove the blood clot of the artery of the brain. Retrievable stents have reduced the time taken for revascularization along with complete clot resolution resulting in improved patient outcome. A wide variety of retrievable stent size available in the market and each retrievable stents has varied in term of properties, such flexibility, radial force and deliverability which may ultimately affect the patient outcome during the surgical procedures. Retrievable stent with higher radial force is desired for the proximal and atherosclerotic modifies vessels. The Lazarus effect cover is one of such technology in the pipeline of retrievable stent market. Attempts are also being made to use a combination of retrievable stent and large bore aspiration catheter together called ‘Solumbra’

Retrievable Stents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The recent shift to wellness has paved the way for prevention and treatment through diagnosis. Prevention and treatment are very important in the case of heart disease. Hence the adoption of medical devices especially, retrievable stents for the treatment of cardiac diseases will also increase which will boost the revenue growth for retrievable stent market. The rise in diabetic patients will increase resulting cardiac problems which will drive the retrievable stent market. The vascular damage caused by the retrievable stents during the surgical procedure may deter the growth of retrievable stent market. Retrievable stent can cause clot fragmentation that might occlude the newer space in the blood vessel which may again slow down the progression of the retrievable stents market. Additionally, the higher cost of the retrievable stent can also arrest the market growth.

Retrievable Stents Market: Segmentation

The retrievable stent market is classified on the basis of indication, size, radial force and end-user

Based on indication, retrievable stents are classified as:

Acute intracranial atherosclerotic Stenosis

Intracranial Vascular Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intracranial Aneurysms

Acute Stroke

Below-the-knee (BTK) peripheral artery disease

Others

Based on size (diameter), retrievable stents are classified as:

2.5 mm

3 mm

3.5 mm

4 mm

4.5 mm

Based on radial force, retrievable stents are classified as:

1 N

2 N

3 N

4 N

Based on end user, retrievable stent market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

Retrievable Stents Market: Overview

Recently U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Reflow Medical for its temporary Spur stent system that includes patented retrievable stent system. Neuroform was the first self-expanding device manufactured by Stryker that became available in 2001 in clinical trial. Trevo manufactured by Stryker has become the only device that is indicated for treatment up to 24 hours from symptom onset declared by the US FDA. Trevo was initially approved in Europe but was later on approved in the US in 2012. Solitaire X from Medtronic is the most widely used retrievable stent. This Solitaire X retrievable stent was approved by the US FDA in 2012. According to a guideline published by the American Health Association and American Stroke Association in 2013, whenever mechanical thrombectomy is conducted, the use of stent retrievers is highly preferred over coil retrievers.

Retrievable Stents Market: Regional Overview

Retrievable stents market is dominated by North America due to higher number of approvals and technological evolution majorly in Canada and U.S. Retrievable Stents market is boosting in Europe due to increase in adoption for Retrievable Stents and availability of favourable payer-provider scenario in this geography. Asia-Pacific will show significant growth for retrievable stent market due to higher risk of in intracranial atherosclerotic disease. Asians are predominantly affected by the intracranial atherosclerotic disease as compared to other races. Retrievable stents market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America may show slow growth owing to lack of awareness among the people in this region.

Retrievable Stents Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Retrievable Stents market identified across the value chain are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Reflow Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation., Concentric Medical Inc., Balt USA LLC, Penumbra Inc., and others.

The research report on Retrievable Stent market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Retrievable Stent market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

