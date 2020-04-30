Residential IoT Devices Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis, Forecasts to 2027

Global Residential IoT Devices Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

An Integration of IoT into consumer electronics assists the homeowners to remain connected with their home every time. A broad array of smart IoT devices are gaining high traction in the market. Devices including smart lighting, meters, alarm, cameras, among others getting used at a high rate. Owing to rising disposable income among the middle-class societies in developed countries and developing countries, the smart IoT devices for residential sector is growing. This factor is influencing the residential end users to adopt newer technologies such as smart appliances, lighting, and other devices which is paving the growth path for residential IoT devices market.

Factors such as growing penetration of IoT devices, increasing smartphone users, and growing residential construction are some of the factors responsible to stimulate the demand for IoT devices and propelling the residential IoT devices market. In addition to this, rise in smart home projects within the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, China, and other countries is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the residential IoT devices market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global residential IoT devices market is segmented on the basis of component and device type. Based on component, the residential IoT devices market is segmented into software and hardware. On the basis of device type, the residential IoT devices market is segmented into smart meters, smart appliances, smart lighting, smart home gateways, smart thermostats, others.

