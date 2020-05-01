Regulatory Information Management Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The presented market report on the global Regulatory Information Management market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Regulatory Information Management market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Regulatory Information Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Regulatory Information Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Regulatory Information Management market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Regulatory Information Management market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Regulatory Information Management Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Regulatory Information Management market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Regulatory Information Management market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The market for regulatory information management is highly fragmented with a wide pool of small scale companies operating in this industry. Companies, including

Veeva/ Sparta Systems

DXC Technology

Parexel

Aris Global

are leading the market owing to their broader and best-in-industry portfolios, in addition to their robust geographical reach.

While the attractiveness of RIM remains high for health authority management, the rapidly changing portfolios of drug manufacturers are compelling RIM service providers to align their regulatory training and management offerings with product specifications and regulations in the region of deployment.

Promising product launches hold a competitive advantage in regulation information management market. For instance, IQVIA™ has recently launched IQVIA RIM Smart, the first fully integrated, cloud-based, complete regulatory information management solution for life sciences. Companies are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable intelligent management of the complete regulatory lifecycle of a product portfolio.

Leading players in the RIM market are eying IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) regulatory changes as an opportunity for business improvement. Increased focus of market forerunners on establishing a data model and supporting system that allows seamless data sharing across manufacturing, registration, labeling, and submission domains, is likely to heighten the scope of sales.

Additionally, growing number of regulatory information management providers are entering partnerships with pharmaceutical giants to gain a stronghold in the market. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim has chosen the Ennov regulatory information management platform for their global RIM needs across human and veterinary sectors.

Key Growth Drivers of Regulatory Information Management Market

Growing regulatory reporting requirements and business financial imperatives are driving a regulatory shift from a mainly document-based model to data-based paradigm. Managing structured as well as unstructured content and a large amount of metadata demands a new level of precision in executing regulatory responsibilities, which is provided by regulatory information management software.

Rapidly transforming regulatory compliance of life sciences with no loss of momentum has made the regulatory approval more complex, thereby, increasing the burden – both direct costs and indirect costs, of compliance for most organizations. With no alternative to compliance, and for the fact that companies’ approach to compliance holds a direct impact on their competitive stature, installation of regulatory information management software has increased considerably.

The world is driven by ever-increasing demand for speed to market, which continues to make it difficult for brands to maintain pharmaceutical regulatory compliance. Unification of information enabled by an efficient regulatory information management software coupled with benefits such as improved consistency and reduced wasted efforts is favoring its deployment across verticals.

Organizations are increasingly taking efforts to gain additional value from their product data, as they realize strategically important role data could play in driving new productivity, competence and competitive differentiation. This, coupled with the growing importance to make product as well as regulatory information more shareable among and beyond specific functions, are driving the deployment of regulatory information management software.

The implementation of new European requirements, and the fact that other regions are considering adoption of similar requirements, companies will need to submit higher volumes of structured product information across demographics. A unified regulatory information management capability is vital to sourcing and linking data and submission, reinforcing the broader supply chain with authentic and accessible product data.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Regulatory Information Management Market

Rapidly evolving regulatory framework and changing product approval requisites continue to propel developers to stay abreast of latest regulations, and connected with market players to ensure software efficiency for error-free regulation compliance processes. This constant hassle is making the regulatory information management software less attractive to many companies.

The level of training required to operate regulatory information management software has been impeding its adoption, particularly in the small-scale enterprises that remain wary of additional costs associated with training employees.

Regulatory Information Management Market – Additional Insight

End User Demand for Regulatory Information Management Services Remains High

In light of the growing enforcement of different regulations and standards across various countries, regulatory information management has emerged as a key challenge for regulatory submissions in life sciences companies. Companies are facing challenges resultant of high confusion and accumulation of massive documentation due to market-specific and highly dissimilar regulations, which is necessitating consulting with professional trainers, thereby, creating further demand for regulatory information management services.

Research Methodology

A realistic methodology along with a holistic approach forms the base for the incisive insights offered in the regulatory information management market for the foreseeable period. The Fact.MR report presents detailed information on the growth prospects of regulatory information management industry along with riveting insights into the projection analysis of the market.

Extensive primary as well as secondary research has been performed to garner valuable insights into the forecast analysis of regulatory information management market. The report on regulatory information management has further gone through cross-validation by in-house analysts to make the report one-of-its-kind with the utmost credibility.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Regulatory Information Management market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Regulatory Information Management Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Regulatory Information Management market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Regulatory Information Management market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Regulatory Information Management market

Important queries related to the Regulatory Information Management market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Regulatory Information Management market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Regulatory Information Management market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Regulatory Information Management ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

