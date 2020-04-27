Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report by ExpertMarketResearch.com 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global regenerative medicine market size was around USD 2.80 million in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2020 and 2025.

The global regenerative medicine market is being driven by the rising incidences of bone replacement and other surgeries and the rapid advancement in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the number of clinical trials, supported by both the government and private organisations, is further contributing to the market growth.

North America dominates the industry, accounting for a significant share in the global regenerative medicine market. The industry growth in the region can be attributed to the increased penetration of the key players, and the availability of advanced research institutes and technologies. Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, developed a clinical-grade stem cell line in 2016, having the ability to boost the advance of new medical applications and cell-based therapies for diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, diabetes, and muscular dystrophy. The Asia Pacific is expected be one of the major emerging markets for regenerative medicines over the forecast period owing to the rising population and increased government expenditure in the research sector.

Continuous development in the field of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures by the manufacturers is leading to the increased prevalence of such surgeries, which will further drive the demand for regenerative medicines. In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a global leader in medical technology, announced the acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics, manufacturers of single-use medical devices with integrated optics and illumination capability, providing minimally invasive access for therapeutic and diagnostic use in neurosurgery. This acquisition will allow Integra to further develop innovative products to address unmet needs in neurosurgery, thus helping surgeons improve the standard of care, and in turn, boost the sales of regenerative medicines. Such developments are expected to aid the growth of the regenerative medicine industry globally in the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Stem Cell Therapy

Biomaterial

Tissue Engineering

Other

By technology, the global regenerative medicine industry can be divided into stem cell therapy, biomaterial, and tissue engineering, among others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Other Applications

On the basis of application, the industry is categorised into bone graft substitutes, osteoarticular diseases, dermatology, cardiovascular, central nervous system, and others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global regenerative medicine market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global regenerative medicine market is being driven by the rapid advancement in the field of tissue engineering and molecular biology.

Rising investments by the government agencies to develop healthcare infrastructures, further supporting R&D in the field of regenerative medicine, is leading to the industry growth globally.

The growing prevalence of osteoarticular and cardiovascular diseases, along with bone grafting and surgical procedures, is providing further impetus to the industry.

The growing investment and increased R&D by the key players to develop enhanced solutions are aiding the industry further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an analysis of the global regenerative medicine market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market trends for the technology, applications, and regional markets for the global regenerative medicine market.

It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)

Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART)

Mimedx Group (OTCMKTS: MDXG)

Stryker (NYSE: SYK)

Wright Medical (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Spark Therapeutics

Kite Pharma (Subsidiary of Gilead Sciences)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

