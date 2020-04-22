Ready Meals Market to Reach $146,247 million by 2023 with Key Players ConAgra, Greencore, JH Heinz Company, Nestle SA

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Ready Meals Market Size Status and Forecast 2023” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Ready Meals Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global ready meals market was valued at $72,257 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $146,247 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Ready meals are defined as precooked meals that are prepared with minimum efforts. The ready meals market is characterized by the presence of large players with frequent innovations and product launch as their major strategy.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the growth of the global ready meals market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate due to change in lifestyle and consumer preferences for ready-to-eat food products. In addition, rise in disposable income of people is expected to boost the demand for ready meals during the analysis period.

Ready Meals Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like Bakkavor Foods Ltd., ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., JH Heinz Company Ltd., Nestle SA, Fleury Michon, Unilever Group, Northern Food Ltd., Kerry Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Group Ltd.

The report segments the global ready meals market based on type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into canned/preserved ready meals, chilled pizza, chilled ready meals, dried ready meals, frozen pizza, frozen ready meals, and prepared salads. By distribution channel, it is classified into store-based retailing and online retailing. The store-based retailing segment is broadly classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global ready meals market till 2023.

Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

Chilled Pizza

Chilled Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Ready Meals

Prepared Salads

Store-based Retailing

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Discounters

Convenience Stores

Others

Online Retailing

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL READY MEALS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL READY MEALS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL READY MEALS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

