Rapid Unit Sales of Hair Fixatives to Account for Incremental Revenues in the Global Market through the COVID-19 Crisis Period

Hair Fixatives Market: Outlook

Hair fixatives are natural or synthetic polymeric agents primarily used in hair care treatments to impart a temporary shape or sculpting effect to hair strands. Hair fixatives are basically anionic additives that are either chemically synthesized or derived from a natural source such as karaya gum, chitosan or cornstarch. They are used in a variety of finished products such as styling gels, sculpting lotions and setting lotions. Functionally, hair fixatives are film-forming additives that provide holding properties for styled or modeled hair. These hair fixatives are most suitable for alcohol-based or water-based formulations.

The personal care market is saturated with products composed of hair fixatives and various innovative solutions are still being developed by manufacturers to sustain the competition in the market. Advancements in the hair fixatives market are driven by the consumer response towards end-use products as targeting consumer issues and offering better solutions for these issues have played a vital role in the evolution of the hair fixatives market.

Consumer Inclination towards Natural Ingredients

Natural products are immensely popular among consumers these days and this inclination towards the use of natural ingredients in the personal care market is an attractive opportunity for the manufacturers of hair fixatives. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the ill-effects of chemicals and synthetically-derived ingredients on health and the acknowledgment of their long-term effects on the skin and health has resulted in a dramatic swing towards clean and naturally-derived hair fixatives in the market. For instance, in 2016, Itaconix plc launched a 100% natural hair fixative polymer RevCare NE 100S, which is derived from a fungal source, offering a natural and sustainable option to formulators with a cost-effective benefit.

The hair fixatives segment for men has also witnessed an increase in end-use product launches in the recent years. In a quality-driven approach, manufacturers of hair fixatives are striving hard to overcome the technical shortcomings of their hair fixatives such as the resultant flakiness on hair strands and associated hair fall. Expressive platforms for consumers such as blogs and social media have allowed the manufacturers of hair fixatives to directly acknowledge and resolve the issues related to their hair fixatives. Over the past few years, a wide range of hair fixatives specifically designed as per the needs of specific hair types have emerged in the market.

Global Hair Fixatives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the hair fixatives market has been segmented as,

Synthetic

Natural

On the basis of end use product, the hair fixatives market has been segmented as,

Hair sprays

Styling creams

Styling gels

Styling foam

Others

Global Hair Fixatives Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global hair fixatives market identified across the value chain include The Dow Chemical Company, Hallstar Innovations Corp., AkzoNobel N.V., Scion Chem Pvt. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Coast Southwest, Inc., Eunice, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, HDS-Chemie Handels Ges.m.b.H., Behn Meyer Holding AG, Univar Inc., Corel Pharma Chem and Eastman Chemical Company, amongst others.

Global Hair Fixatives Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., a provider of specialty chemicals, launched a hair fixative meant for hairspray formulations to provide retention and stiffness properties to hair strands.

In 2014, AkzoNobel N.V., a manufacturer of chemicals, launched a new hair fixative that is partially derived from a natural source, which enables in formulating quality as well as sustainable products.

Opportunities for Hair Fixatives Market Participants

The growth of the youth and teenage population, which is the target demography for the manufacturers of hair fixatives, offers ample growth opportunities. Further, the growing influence of social media, changing consumer sentiments and attitudes towards fashion-oriented trends and availability of social platforms are the major factors creating opportunities for the growth of the hair fixatives market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source and end use products of the target product covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.