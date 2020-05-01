Rapid Prototyping Materials Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like Oxford Performance Materials, Renishaw PLC, Royal DSM N.V., Stratasys

Rapid prototyping materials are materials that are used to fabricate physical objects from the CAD data sources using rapid prototyping technologies. Some of the most commonly used materials in the rapid prototyping techniques include plastics, photopolymers, ceramics, foundry sand, and metals. Plastics and polymers are one of the most employed materials in rapid prototyping techniques. Factors such as cost, mechanical properties, chemical properties, etc. influence the selection of the rapid prototyping material.

Leading Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Players:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

CRP Group

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

H?gan?s AB

Materialise NV

Oxford Performance Materials

Renishaw PLC

Royal DSM N.V.

Stratasys, Ltd

The growing reliance of product designers on rapid prototyping manufacturing processes to develop representative prototype components has created a need for rapid prototyping materials. The development of rapid prototyping materials with better properties that can match the end production materials specifications has led to the demand for materials with enhanced properties. Rapid prototyping technologies such as 3D printing and fused deposition modeling have started gaining importance as they are used to develop prototypes in applications ranging from aviation and aerospace to jewelry. The rising applications of rapid prototyping applications in creating implants and external prostheses have led to significant demand for rapid prototyping materials in the medical and dental applications. The burgeoning implementation of rapid prototyping across various industries is anticipated to fuel the demand for rapid prototyping materials.

The “Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the rapid prototyping materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, function, end user, and geography. The global rapid prototyping materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid prototyping materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

