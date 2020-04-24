Rapid Application Development Market Competitive Analysis To 2027 Top Companies- Microsoft, Oracle, Google, Appian, Amazon, Zoho, Salesforce, KiSSFLOW, OutSystems, Mendix

Rapid Application Development (RAD) is a software development approach which primary objective is rapid prototyping and quick feedback over long drawn out development and testing cycles. Its target is developing software in a short period. The company which is in the category of RAD are growing in the term of technology, and that is the reason the Rapid Application Development (RAD) market will increase in the coming years. Increase innovation in the technologies and business is expected to be the dominant force driving the demand for Rapid Application Development market (RAD). Furthermore, there is an increase in need of customization in the business and enterprise mobility that led to a massive growth of usage of mobile devices in the market. As Rapid Application Development market (RAD) is growing day by day most of the organization has become dependent on vendor supplies customization, this had become a significant issue.

The “Global Rapid Application Development market (RAD) Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Rapid Application Development (RAD) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of RAPID APPLICATION Development (RAD) market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Rapid Application Development market (RAD) is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Rapid Application Development markets (RAD) players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Microsoft

2. Oracle

3. Google

4. Appian

5. Amazon Web Service Inc.

6. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

7. Salesforce. com, Inc.

8. KiSSFLOW

9. OutSystems

10. Mendix

The global Rapid Application Development (RAD) market is segmented on the basis of Type, Component, Business Function, Deployment, Organization Size and Industry Vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented on Low- Code Development Platform and No-Code Development platform. On the basis of the Component the market is segmented into Tool and Services. On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into Sales and Marketing, HR and operation, Finance and IT. On the basis of Deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of Organization size the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise. On the basis of Industry vertical, the market is segmented into Banking, Financial Service and Insurance, Manufacturing and automotive, Retail and Consumer goods, Telecommunication and IT, Government and public Sector, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Education.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Rapid Application Development (RAD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Rapid Application Development (RAD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Rapid Application Development (RAD) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RAPID APPLICATION DEVEKOPMENT (RAD) market in these regions.

