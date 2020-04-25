Rangefinder Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

Rangefinder Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Rangefinders are used for measuring the distance from the observer to the target using laser light or ultrasonic waves. The device has wide-ranging applications expanding from sports to military and defense. The rangefinders can detect targets ranging from less than 50 meters to beyond 20 km. The increasing military modernization programs in various countries and the demand for high-precision equipment across industries are contributing to the growth of the rangefinder market during the forecast period.

The rangefinder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands from the industries for high-precision equipment coupled with the robust demand from the defense sectors. Moreover, the enhanced accuracy in sports activities is further likely to boost market growth. However, extensive use of radars for ranging is a challenge for the growth of the rangefinder market. On the other hand, the use of rangefinders in autonomous cars is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the rangefinder market in the coming years.

Leading Rangefinder Market Players:

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen AS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab AB

Thales SA

ZEISS Corporate Group

