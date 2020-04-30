Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical process in which a dysfunctional tissue is ablated using the heat generated by high-frequency electromagnetic waves. Advantages of using radiofrequency current for ablation are that there is no need for general anesthetics as the nerves or muscles are not directly stimulated and the treatment is very specific to the desired tissue, without causing any significant collateral damage.

It is a minimally invasive procedure that is utilized in various fields of medicine such as pain management, cardiac rhythm management, oncology, and renal denervation for hypertension. RFA helps to shrink and destroy the tumor cells. In pain management, it is used to reduce pain by heat destruction of nerves that conduct nerve impulses.

Some of the key players of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market:

The key players profiled in this report are listed below:,Halyard Health, Inc.,Stryker Corporation,St. Jude Medical, Inc.,Medtronic Plc,Boston Scientific Corporation,C. R. Bard, Inc.,AngioDynamics, Inc.,Hologic, Inc.,AtriCure, Inc.,Johnson & Johnson

The world radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at $1,729.7 million in 2015 and shall grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach $3,785.3 million by 2022. This is attributed to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in prevalence of cancer, high efficacy, and short duration of the procedure. The rise in the incidence of patients with chronic pain due to the increase in prevalence of obesity, diabetes, osteoarthritis, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis also contributed towards the growth of the RFAD market. However, the cost associated with this technology and lack of awareness among patients hinders the market growth.

The world RFAD market is segmented into three categories: application, product type, and geography. Based on the type of application, the market is bifurcated into oncology, pain management and cardiology. Based on product type, it is divided into devices, and disposables. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

