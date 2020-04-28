Radiation Oncology Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 6.7% By 2024 – Accuray, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, C.R. Bard

Radiation oncology is a medical specialty that uses high energy radiation such as gamma rays, X-rays, protons, or electrons for cancer treatment. These high energy ionizing radiation damage nucleic acids, either directly or indirectly, through the formation of reactive oxygen species and free radicals. Radiation treatment can be used in combination with chemotherapy, surgery, and immunotherapy. According to the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in the US, around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. According to the study of World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to increase by about 70% over the next 2 decades. Increasing cancer cases and increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures in emerging countries are expected to fuel the growth of the radiation oncology market in the near future.

The Radiation oncology market is booming due to increasing incidences of cancer globally, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements. The high cost of instrument and therapy, side effects, and lack of trained technicians in developing countries are few of the factors hampering the market growth. The markets in emerging countries are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending, growing patient pool, and increasing healthcare awareness among the public.

The Market, by therapy type, is segmented into external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy, and systemic radiation therapy. External beam radiation therapy occupied the largest share in 2017 due to its high usability, and it is a highly effective treatment for various cancer types such as prostate cancer (that can cure up to 95% of cases). External beam radiation therapy is further segmented by technology and products. The technologies include IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, SBRT, SRS, IMPT, and others. Various products include linear accelerators and proton therapy systems among others.

The Market, by end-users, is segmented into hospitals, radiation therapy centers, ambulatory service centers, and others. Hospitals occupied a significant share of the radiation oncology market in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue for the next 5 years.

