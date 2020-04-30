Quick Service Restaurant Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2025

Global Quick Service Restaurant Market valued approximately USD 11.18 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Quick Service Restaurant Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Quick service restaurants are also known as fast food restaurants. This type of restaurant focuses on fast food service and limited table service. Take away or take-out options are also offered. The food is often cooked in bulk ahead of time and kept hot until sold. Quick service restaurants are often part of a restaurant chain such as McDonalds or KFC. Fast food is often highly processed and served in bags or cartons. The food is often prepared at a central supply facility and then shipped to individual locations where they are cooked quickly in response to incoming orders. Pre-cooked items are closely monitored for freshness and holding time.

Increase in use of electronic gadgets and systems in the quick service restaurant industry, where delivery of orders on time forms the core of success and good relations with customers is the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing adoption of mobile payment solutions is also fueling growth of the market. Moreover, surging adoption of advanced technology in quick service restaurant in emerging economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, health concerns such as obesity, strict government policy associated with plastic packaging and fluctuation in cost of raw material are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Quick Service Restaurant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high demand for ready-to-eat meals among consumers and rising number of quick service restaurants in the region. Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global Quick Service Restaurant market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growing urbanization and increasing awareness among populace regarding with ready-to-eat meals across the region.



The major market player included in this report are:

Abcom Pty Ltd.

CAKE Corporation

Cognizant

Delphi Display Systems

GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

HM Electronics Inc.

Imagine! Print Solutions

LG Display

Microsoft Corporation

NCR Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation

Restaurant Service Solutions

Revel Systems Inc.

Verifone Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application:

Restaurant Operation

Franchise Management

Inventory Management

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



