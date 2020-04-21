Qualitative Strategic insights on Transformer Oil Market | Grow Significantly By 2014-2020 Focusing Key Players like Nynas AB, Ergon Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Apar Industries Limited

Transformer oil serves two important functions in a transformer i.e. suppression of arcing and dissipation of heat generated inside the transformers. Transformer oils are derived from the fractional distillation of crude oil. They are stable at very high temperature and show significant insulating properties. There are three types of transformer oil based on origin: mineral oil-based, silicone oil-based, and bio-based.

The market for the transformer oils has witnessed a stable growth during past five years and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. Rising power consumption, increasing investment in the power sector and expansion of electrical grids in the developing regions are the major factors driving the growth of the transformer oils market worldwide.

Nynas AB, Ergon Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Apar Industries Limited, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sinopec Corporation, Hydrodec Group Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Engen Petroleum Limited, Valvoline, San Joaquin Refining Co., Inc., and Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited.

In 2014, the consumption of transformer oils was 1,437.8 million litres across the globe, which is expected to increase at 6.3% from 2015 to 2020. Rising production of transformers is a major factor driving the growth of the transformer oils market; however, increasing adoption of dry transformers and volatility in raw material prices further restrict the market growth.

Transformers oils are consumed across distribution, power, and other (instrumental & others) transformers. In 2014, power transformers consumed 668.9 million litres of transformer oil. These transformers are used in various industrial applications including nuclear power plants, hydel power stations, thermal power stations, and others. Rising industrialization and modernizations supplement the demand for power transformers, which in turn lead the consumption of transformer oil.

