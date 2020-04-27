PVC Pipes Market Report 2020-2025 by ExpertMarketResearch.com

PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipes currently account for more than a half of the total plastic pipes produced globally. These pipes are made by the extrusion of a blend of polymer resin (PVC) and various additives. PVC pipes are strong, light-weight, inexpensive, fire-resistant, durable and can be easily installed in comparison to the conventional pipes such as G.I., cast iron and cement pipes.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=234

They are non-toxic and safe materials that have been in use for decades. Owing to their impact-resistant characteristic and ability to withstand extreme movement, PVC pipes are increasingly being used in earthquake-prone regions. Moreover, as they are resistant to most of the corrosive agents and bacterial contamination, many water companies depend on them to keep their water systems free from any contamination.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pvc-pipes-market

In 2009, the global PVC pipes market experienced a negligible growth, as a result of the global recession which led to a slowdown of various end-use industries of PVC pipes, particularly, the construction sector. However, the market again recuperated shortly from 2010 onwards. This can be accredited to a number of factors which include growing demand for irrigation systems, drinking water supply systems, sewage and drainage systems and water sprinkling systems. Other factors that have also paved a way for its demand are rising urbanisation rates, increasing construction activities along with infrastructure developments. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a volume of 25 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 32.4 Million Tons by 2025

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Water Management Irrigation Construction Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

The major end-use segments of PVC pipes are water management, irrigation, construction and others. Region-wise, Asia-pacific dominated the market with the majority of its market share in 2018. Other major markets include North America, Europe and others. Some of the key players operating in the global PVC pipes market are Fujian Aton Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd., Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co., Ltd., Yonggao Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Hubei Kaile Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and others.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Fujian Aton Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co., Ltd. Yonggao Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002641) Nan Ya Plastics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Hubei Kaile Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-aluminum-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermoelectric-modules-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com