Public Safety Software Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 to 2026

Report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global public safety software market by Solution type, End-User, Deployment and region. The four sections evaluate the global public safety software market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies, new install base of public safety software.
The global public safety software market is segmented as follows:
On the basis of Solution type the market is segmented into the following:
- Computer Aided Dispatch Solution
- Jail Management Solution
- Incident Management Solution
- Mobile Police Software Solution
- Court Management Solution
- Reporting Solution
- Record Management Solution
- Scheduling Solution
- Permit and license administration solutions
- Other Solution
Among above mention solution types, Computer Aided Dispatch Solution along with Record Management Solution are estimated to account high market share over the forecast period whereas Jail management solution is estimated to see a high growth rate over the forecast period.
On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Municipal Police Departments
- Courts
- Prosecutors
- Marshals and Fire Departments
- District Attorneys
- Others
Among above aforementioned end-user type, law enforcement agencies is predicted to witness a high share over the forecast period.
On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as follows:
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
On-premise deployment type accounts high market share among above mentioned deployment type whereas cloud-based deployment type is predicted to see a very high growth rate over the forecast period.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Japan
- APEJ
- MEA
Global Public safety software Market: Key Market Players
Spillman Technology, Inc., DF Labs SPA, IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Limited, PTS Solutions, Inc., Envisage Technologies LLC, Saltus Technologies, Policeone.com and many other market players.
