Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2020 key players like ifm electronic gmbh,Kaman Corporation,Keyence Corporation,Lion Precision

A proximity sensor is integrated in systems to detect the presence of an object of interest within the vicinity of the sensor. The function is featured with non-contact detection ensuring a high degree of reliability and durability of sensor. A displacement sensor measures the displacement of object of interest from one point to another.

Today, the market for proximity and displacement sensors is in a progressive phase of its product life cycle. Rapidly growing demand of these sensors in the development of factory and process automation systems has increased the rivalry in the Proximity and Displacement (P&D) sensor market creating a healthy competitive environment in the market.

Some of the key players of Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market

ifm electronic gmbh,Kaman Corporation,Keyence Corporation,Lion Precision,Micron Optics, Inc.,Omron Corporation,Panasonic Corporation,Pepperl + Fuchs,Standex-Meder Electronics Inc.,TURCK, Inc.

Rising trend of process automation in factories and the continuous growth of smartphone and tablet market, largely drive the proximity & displacement sensors market. In addition, the declining price trend is expected to drive the market exponentially. Growing popularity towards contact less sensing applications and the interest of automobile manufacturers towards the integration of sensor technology in automotive security and infotainment systems will eventually uplift the market for proximity and displacement sensors.

The basic types of proximity sensors are inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, magnetic, LVDT, and ultrasonic Sensors. With multiplicity of applications, inductive type shows highest market share (more than 30%) during the forecast period of (2014-2020).

The application industries studied in the report include parking sensor systems, ground proximity warning system, anti-aircraft warfare, roller coasters, conveyor systems, vibration monitoring systems, assembly line testing, mobile devices and others. Parking sensor system holds the maximum revenue share presently, followed by conveyor system, and mobile devices.

The “Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market Analysis to 2020” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Proximity and Displacement Sensors industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Proximity and Displacement Sensors market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Proximity and Displacement Sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Proximity and Displacement Sensors market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market Size

2.2 Proximity and Displacement Sensors Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Proximity and Displacement Sensors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Proximity and Displacement Sensors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Proximity and Displacement Sensors Sales by Product

4.2 Global Proximity and Displacement Sensors Revenue by Product

4.3 Proximity and Displacement Sensors Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Proximity and Displacement Sensors Breakdown Data by End User

