Protein analysis tools in the Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2029

An increase in drug discovery and research activity is the primary factor for the growth of the market. Also, an increase in technology advancement and R&D expenditure, increasing government funding are also driving the progress of protein analysis tools. Products such as HPLC, gel densitometry, qPCR, mass spectrometry, and chip technology helps in continuous advancement in the protein analysis tools market. Among all products, mass spectrometers are most commonly used to obtain exact results. The accuracy mass spectrometry offers has made it an important tool for laboratories and the process industry which supports the growth of protein analysis tools market. Proteomics research is one of the key factors which help in increasing protein analysis tools market. Protein analysis tools also include bioinformatics study of protein and function using database searches, sequences and functional prediction

Protein analysis tools in the Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for therapeutics protein, including hormones, vaccines, blood factors, monoclonal antibodies, has increased in the past decade which supports the dynamic growth of protein analysis tools market. Increasing demand for biologics also drives the protein analysis tools market. Pharmaceutical companies have doubled their R&D investments in biologics over the past five years which also increase demand for protein analysis tools market. High cost of instruments could hamper the growth of protein analysis tools market. Due to high cost of maintenances of instruments, which includes costs of spare parts, chemicals, consumables, and timely checking which add to the cost of the instrument may deter the growth of protein analysis tools market. For an instance, the use of mass spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions is high and varied which, ranges from USD 20,000 to USD 300,000 that could affect the growth of the protein analysis tools market.

Protein analysis tools in the Market: Segmentation

By product:

Instruments Spectroscopy Electrophoresis Microarrays Others

Kits

Reagents and consumables

Software

By application:

Clinical Diagnosis

Drug discovery and development

Others applications

By end- user:

Biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies

Institutes and research centre

Contract Research Organization

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Protein analysis tools in the Market: Overview

Research institutes and many other companies working with protein analysis tools are involved in SDS prediction, proteome analysis, protein structure and identification that are expected to lead protein analysis tools market in the future. Proteome analysis include medicine, disease diagnosis, biomarker identification, which enhance the growth of protein analysis tools market. Protein structure analysis can be used in many ways to improve the results of Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) techniques which also increase the demand for protein analysis tools market.

Technologies like immunological assay, colorimeter, mass spectrophotometer and many other increases the market growth in protein analysis. Due to more demand for protein testing kits application also enhance the growth in protein analysis market. Among end-user biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies will gain the major revenue share global protein analysis tool.

Protein analysis tools in the market: Regional Overview

North America is the leading country in protein analysis tool because of more demand for new technology and R&D investment. North America recognized to the increasing investments in the drug development and design, rising demand for high-quality research and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics which enhance the growth in the protein analysis tools market. Asia-pacific is expected show significant growth for protein analysis tools market due to increasing number of biotechnology industry and drug testing in India and China.

Protein analysis to the Market: Key Player

Key players in the protein analysis tools market are Danaher Corporation, Ray Biotech Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and GE Healthcare, Luminex Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Creative Proteomics, and Promega Corporation.

