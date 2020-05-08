Product Information Management (PIM) Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Product Information Management (PIM) Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Product Information Management (PIM) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Product Information Management (PIM) Market over the period 2019-2026.

In our almost 20 years of eCommerce experience, Absolunet has helped merchants implement product information management (PIM) to sell more across channels. Without a formal PIM solution, merchants struggle to see and manage the many people and processes needed to create, enrich and share their product information. You can’t fix bottlenecks if you can’t see them.

Product information management (PIM) is a business applications category that manages product information for its usage across an entire organization, i.e., from supply chain to commerce to customers. A PIM solution provides a one-stop solution to collect, manage, and enrich product information, create product catalogs, and distribute information to sales and e-commerce channels. Information technology has become an essential part of almost all organizations globally. Product information management facilitates easy access to the information and helps in strategic data storage techniques while maintaining data quality. Digitization has increased the speed and volumes of data, which has created the need for additional levels of data security and storage. PIM provides organizations with a centralized system to improve the effectiveness of their promotional activities along with efficiently managing their various distribution channels. The integration of business intelligence and big data analytics cloud storage is generating new growth opportunities for the product information management market.

The product information management market by component covers solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. This is because PIM solutions collect and combine product information, such as product attributes, specifications, and taxonomies, from multiple sources, enabling companies to optimize product data synchronization and publishing, ensure faster TTM, increase brand awareness, drive online traffic and sales, and enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Scope of the Report

The product information management market is now gaining traction in various end-user industries, and has caught the eye of various organizations for better information management and storage. PIM offers a centralized platform, cost-effective and manage data on a business’s products and services under verticals in BFSI, healthcare, retail, etc.

By Deployment Type Analysis

*On-Premises

*Cloud-Based

By Operating System Analysis

*iOS

*Windows

*Android

By Vertical Analysis

*Retail

*Manufacturing

*Logistics

*Energy

*Healthcare

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Global Product Information Management (PIM) Software Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Akeneo

inRiver

Salsify

Oracle

Hybris Software

Agility Multichannel

IBM InfoSphere

ADAM

EnterWorks

Stibo Systems

Informatica

Pimcore

Competitive Analysis:

The Product Information Management (PIM) Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Product Information Management (PIM) Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Product Information Management (PIM) Market before evaluating its possibility.

