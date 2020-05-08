Produced Water Treatment Systems Market to Register Stellar Growth as Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted after COVID-19 Subsides

A recent market study on the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market reveals that the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market is discussed in the presented study.

The Produced Water Treatment Systems market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market.

the report segments the global produced water treatment system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Stringent environmental norms govern the disposal of produced water in North America, which made the region a dominant regional segment in the global produced water treatment systems market, followed by MEA and Europe. Tertiary treatment segment leads the market for produced water treatment systems in these regions.

Major economies have come together in a drive to make produced water reinjection mandatory in the petroleum industry. In 2014, the petroleum industry generated 201.4 billion barrels of produced water, out of which close to 136.9 billion barrels were discarded, while 65 billion barrels were re-injected into both onshore as well as offshore oil fields. If the trend continues, the volume of produced water will rise to over 340 billion barrel by 2020.

Key players in the industry include, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions ASA, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere, Aquatech international, Frames group, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, Veolia, and Cetco Energy Services.

