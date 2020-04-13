Printed Electronics Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025

In this report, the global Printed Electronics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report

Some of the major companies involved in the printed electronics market include Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), T+ink, Inc. (The U.S.), NovaCentrix (The U.S.), Optomec Inc. (The U.S.), Xerox Corporation (The U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (The U.S.), Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc. (The U.S.), Intrinsiq Materials, Inc. (The U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) andÃÂ Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

The printed electronics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Printed Electronics Market by Materials

Substances Organic materials Polymers Papers Others Inorganic Materials Silicon Glass Others

Inks Dielectric Inks Conductive Inks Others



Global Printed Electronics Market by Technology

Flexography

Ink-jet printing

Gravure printing

Screen printing

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market by Application

Automotive

Retail and packaging

Electronics

Display

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

ÃÂ Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



