Precooked Corn Flour Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027: Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

The global precooked corn flourmarket is accounted to US$ 2,461.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,615.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Precooked corn flour is a naturally gluten-free flour used to make tortillas, tamales, and other Mexican dishes. Field corn or maize is dried and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to prepare precooked corn flour. Under the product segment, the yellow corn flour segment accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flourmarket.Yellow corn flour is easily available in the market and is widely used for producing products such as bakery and confectionery, extruded snacks, and RTC food. Furthermore, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers. This further boost the demand for precooked corn flour market globally.Moreover, the white corn flour segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period due to rising awareness about the health benefits offered by white corn flour among health-conscious consumers.

Some of the key players in the global precooked corn flourmarket includeArcher Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Harinera del Valle SA, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., The Quaker Oats Company, and C.H. Guenther & Son Inc., among many others.

The precooked corn flour market based on nature has been segmented organic and conventional. The conventional precooked corn flour accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flour market, whereas the market for organic precooked corn flour is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness among the consumers in developed and developing countries regarding the health benefits of organic products is projected to fuel the growth of the organic precooked corn flour market over the forecast period. Growing food safety concerns among consumers is the main factor driving demand for organic precooked corn flour.

