Power Transformer Market is estimated to reach USD 34,510.2 million by 2023

Power transformer can be defined as a technology that delivers a preference to source power as and when required without lapsing to conventional energy sources. These energy systems are extremely efficient and acts as flexible generation when needed. Power transformer systems can contribute to ideal use of generation and grid assets, and support emissions reductions in numerous economic sectors. The global power transformer market is expected to grow and register a CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period. Some of the prominent drivers supporting the growth of global power transformer market are rise in transmission and distribution infrastructure investments and growth in renewable energy sector. However, high initial costs of power transformeris the restraining factor for the power transformer market.

For the study, the global power transformer market has been segmented based on cooling type, power rating and region. Based on the cooling type, the market has been segmented into oil-cooled transformer and air-cooled transformer. Among them, oil-cooled transformer segment is dominating due to the winding and core are immersed in mineral oil, which is a good electrical insulator to block the current flow through the oil for efficient heat removal from the windings and core. Based on the power rating, the market has been segmented into small power, medium power and large power. Among them, small power dominating the market transformers as it includes more than three windings, single phase, auto-transformer, special cooling, and low noise generating. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of the Global Power Transformer Market are ABB Ltd., (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea) and SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), SGB-SMIT Group (Germany), and Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

various of Global Power Transformer Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years in various segments and sub-segments of the global power transformer market

• To analyze the global power transformer market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by cooling type, power rating, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the power transformer market

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Research Institute & education institute

• Power industry

• Energy and utilities

• Transmission and distribution industry

• Health, safety, and environmental organizations

Key Findings

• The global power transformer market is estimated to reach USD 34,510.2 million by 2023.

• By cooling type, oil-cooled transformer accounted for the largest market share of 57.2% in 2017, with a market value of USD 12,067.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period.

• Based on power rating, small power for the largest market share of 45.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 9,593.0 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period.

• Geographically, Asia Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share of 42.8% in the global power transformer market.

Regional and Country Analysis of global power transformer market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for global power transformer market. The region is need to update and upgrade its existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity will lead to a growth of the transformer market over the forecast period. In the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity are driving grid extension in power transformer market.

Furthermore, the increased investment and spending in the transmission and distribution sector due to fullfilment of electricity in rural areas is the driving force for power transformer market. Asia Pacific has one of the fastest growing developing economy in terms of power and infrastsructure and there have been various government programs to bring technological advancement and allocate budget for developments in this particular sector.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

