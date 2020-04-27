Power-to-gas Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global Power-to-gas market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Power-to-gas industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Power-to-gas production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Power-to-gas market include , Hydrogenics, ITM Power, McPhy Energy, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, Nel Hydrogen, ThyssenKrupp, Electrochaea, Exytron, GreenHydrogen

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Power-to-gas industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Power-to-gas manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Power-to-gas industry.

Global Power-to-gas Market Segment By Type:

, Less than 100 kW, 100–999kW, Above 1000 kW

Global Power-to-gas Market Segment By Application:

, Less than 100 kW, 100–999kW, Above 1000 kW

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Power-to-gas industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power-to-gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power-to-gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power-to-gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power-to-gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power-to-gas market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Power-to-gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Less than 100 kW

1.3.3 100–999kW

1.3.4 Above 1000 kW

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Power-to-gas Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Utilities

1.4.4 Industrial

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Power-to-gas Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Power-to-gas Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Power-to-gas Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Power-to-gas Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Power-to-gas Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Power-to-gas Market Share of Key Regions 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Power-to-gas Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Power-to-gas Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Power-to-gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Power-to-gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Power-to-gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Power-to-gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Power-to-gas Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power-to-gas Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Power-to-gas Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Less than 100 kW Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 100–999kW Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Above 1000 kW Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Power-to-gas Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Power-to-gas Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Power-to-gas Ex-factory Price by Type 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Power-to-gas Consumption by Application 6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Power-to-gas Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Power-to-gas Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North AmericaPower-to-gas Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 North America Power-to-gas Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in North America

6.3.4 North America Power-to-gas Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Power-to-gas Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 Europe Power-to-gas Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Power-to-gas Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Power-to-gas Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Power-to-gas Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Power-to-gas Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Power-to-gas Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.2 Japan Power-to-gas Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Power-to-gas Import & Export 7 Power-to-gas Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Power-to-gas Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Power-to-gas Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Power-to-gas Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Power-to-gas Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Power-to-gas Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Power-to-gas Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Power-to-gas Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Power-to-gas Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Power-to-gas Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Power-to-gas Consumption by Regions

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Power-to-gas Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Power-to-gas Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Power-to-gas Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Power-to-gas Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Power-to-gas Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Power-to-gas Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Turkey

7.6.5 GCC Countries

7.6.6 Egypt

7.6.7 South Africa 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hydrogenics

8.1.1 Hydrogenics Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.1.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.1.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

8.2 ITM Power

8.2.1 ITM Power Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.2.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.2.5 ITM Power Recent Development

8.3 McPhy Energy

8.3.1 McPhy Energy Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.3.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.3.5 McPhy Energy Recent Development

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.4.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.5 MAN Energy Solutions

8.5.1 MAN Energy Solutions Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.5.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.5.5 MAN Energy Solutions Recent Development

8.6 Nel Hydrogen

8.6.1 Nel Hydrogen Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.6.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.6.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

8.7 ThyssenKrupp

8.7.1 ThyssenKrupp Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.7.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.7.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

8.8 Electrochaea

8.8.1 Electrochaea Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.8.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.8.5 Electrochaea Recent Development

8.9 Exytron

8.9.1 Exytron Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.9.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.9.5 Exytron Recent Development

8.10 GreenHydrogen

8.10.1 GreenHydrogen Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Power-to-gas

8.10.4 Power-to-gas Product Introduction

8.10.5 GreenHydrogen Recent Development 9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Power-to-gas Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Power-to-gas Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Power-to-gas Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Power-to-gas Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Power-to-gas Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Power-to-gas Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Power-to-gas Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Power-to-gas Production Value Forecast by Type 10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 UK

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 South Korea

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 Indonesia

10.5.7 Thailand

10.5.8 Malaysia

10.5.9 Philippines

10.5.10 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Power-to-gas Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Power-to-gas Sales Channels

11.2.2 Power-to-gas Distributors

11.3 Power-to-gas Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

