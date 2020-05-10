Powder Polyester Resins Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global paints & coatings industry continues to face regulatory restrictions due to VOC emissions. This accelerates the mass shift of manufacturers and end users towards powder coatings, thereby indicating a strong growth outlook for the powder polyester resin market in the near future. Given the compatibility of powder polyester resins in numerous hybrid applications as well as in the production of pure polyester powder coatings, the market registered revenues in excess of US$ 2 Billion in 2018. During 2019 – 2029, the global powder polyester resin market value is set to expand at a healthy CAGR.

Key Takeaways – Powder Polyester Resins Study

TGIC (Triylicidyl Isocyanurate)-based coating systems employ TGIC cross linkers in the production of polyester powder coatings. However, with numerous studies stating their toxicity, the product is largely regulated and limited use is permitted in the countries of Europe and Oceania.

The development of TGIC-free coating systems has further led to technological advancements in the market, and these systems are estimated to account for a significant market share, expanding at a rapid pace.

East Asia, alone, is estimated to account for nearly half of the consumption due to the high concentration of powder coating manufacturers. The region is also noted to be one of the key producers of powder polyester resins.

Powder polyester coatings are known to exhibit excellent durability and weather resistance. These are also widely known to showcase enhanced UV resistance as compared to other coating types. Characteristics like these make polyester coatings optimum for outdoor applications.

The average capacity utilization rate has remained relatively low in the powder polyester resins marketplace, as recently manufacturers have been aggressively engaging into capacity enhancements through expansions or acquisitions. This stems from the optimistic stance of the market participants about the future potential of the powder polyester resins market.

Who Is Winning?

The new PMR research report on the powder polyester resins market focusses on key market players, which account for a significant share in the market. The powder polyester resins market study also encompasses a global as well as regional market structure analysis.

Companies covered in Powder Polyester Resins Market Report

DIC COrporation

Arkema SA

DSM

Marpol Private Limited

Stepan Company

Anhui Shenjian New Materials Co Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Tough Color Resins Private Limited

Karna Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Powder Polyester Resins in Limelight

As powder polyester resins are the most widely adopted resin types in the powder coatings marketplace, these are used in the formulation of pure polyester powder coatings (TGIC and TGIC-free), polyurethanes, and in hybrid formulations such as polyester-epoxy hybrids, among others. As the market for powder coating widens, the global powder polyester resins market is also expected to witness an upsurge.

Know More about the Report

Market research report on the global powder polyester resins market published by Persistence Market Research, brings about a salient analysis of the market, offering all-inclusive information such as historical consumption data for 2014 – 2018 and forecast statistics for 2019 – 2029. The research also includes emerging country analysis pointing out the countries to look out for most lucrative growth. Apart from that, the production-consumption analysis by region, regulatory framework, and patent analysis is also presented in the powder polyester resins market study.

The research offers insightful aspects on the global powder polyester resins market based on various categories – coating type (TGIC Coating Systems, TGIC-free Coating Systems); product type (Hydroxyl Terminated, Carboxyl Terminated); application (Indoor, Outdoor); and end-use industry (Residential Buildings, Commercial buildings, Industrial) across six major regions.

