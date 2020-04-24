Powder Coatings Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Powder Coatings Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Powder Coatings Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Powder Coatings market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Powder Coatings market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Powder Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta(Dupont), Valspar Corporation, RPM International, American Powder Coatings, TIGER Drylac, 3M, IFS Coatings, Masco, Nortek Powder Coating, Trimite Powders, Vogel Paint, Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI), Erie Powder Coatings, Hentzen Coatings, Cardinal Paint
Global Powder Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset Powder Coating, Thermoplastic Powder Coating
Global Powder Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor Application, Outdoor/Architectural Application, Automotive Industry, Appliance & Housewares, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Powder Coatings market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Powder Coatings market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Powder Coatings market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Powder Coatings market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Powder Coatings market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Powder Coatings market?
- How will the global Powder Coatings market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Powder Coatings market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powder Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Powder Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermoset Powder Coating
1.4.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coating
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Indoor Application
1.5.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application
1.5.4 Automotive Industry
1.5.5 Appliance & Housewares
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powder Coatings Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powder Coatings Industry
1.6.1.1 Powder Coatings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Powder Coatings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Powder Coatings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Powder Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Powder Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Powder Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Powder Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Coatings Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Powder Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Powder Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Powder Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Powder Coatings Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powder Coatings Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Powder Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Powder Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Powder Coatings by Country
6.1.1 North America Powder Coatings Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Powder Coatings Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Powder Coatings by Country
7.1.1 Europe Powder Coatings Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Powder Coatings Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Powder Coatings by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Powder Coatings Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Powder Coatings Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PPG Industries
11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 PPG Industries Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
11.2 Akzonobel
11.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Akzonobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Akzonobel Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.2.5 Akzonobel Recent Development
11.3 Sherwin-Williams
11.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
11.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
11.4 Axalta(Dupont)
11.4.1 Axalta(Dupont) Corporation Information
11.4.2 Axalta(Dupont) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Axalta(Dupont) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Axalta(Dupont) Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.4.5 Axalta(Dupont) Recent Development
11.5 Valspar Corporation
11.5.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information
11.5.2 Valspar Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Valspar Corporation Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.5.5 Valspar Corporation Recent Development
11.6 RPM International
11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information
11.6.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 RPM International Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.6.5 RPM International Recent Development
11.7 American Powder Coatings
11.7.1 American Powder Coatings Corporation Information
11.7.2 American Powder Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 American Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 American Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.7.5 American Powder Coatings Recent Development
11.8 TIGER Drylac
11.8.1 TIGER Drylac Corporation Information
11.8.2 TIGER Drylac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 TIGER Drylac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 TIGER Drylac Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.8.5 TIGER Drylac Recent Development
11.9 3M
11.9.1 3M Corporation Information
11.9.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 3M Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.9.5 3M Recent Development
11.10 IFS Coatings
11.10.1 IFS Coatings Corporation Information
11.10.2 IFS Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 IFS Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 IFS Coatings Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.10.5 IFS Coatings Recent Development
11.12 Nortek Powder Coating
11.12.1 Nortek Powder Coating Corporation Information
11.12.2 Nortek Powder Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Nortek Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Nortek Powder Coating Products Offered
11.12.5 Nortek Powder Coating Recent Development
11.13 Trimite Powders
11.13.1 Trimite Powders Corporation Information
11.13.2 Trimite Powders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Trimite Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Trimite Powders Products Offered
11.13.5 Trimite Powders Recent Development
11.14 Vogel Paint
11.14.1 Vogel Paint Corporation Information
11.14.2 Vogel Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Vogel Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Vogel Paint Products Offered
11.14.5 Vogel Paint Recent Development
11.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
11.15.1 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Corporation Information
11.15.2 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Products Offered
11.15.5 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Recent Development
11.16 Erie Powder Coatings
11.16.1 Erie Powder Coatings Corporation Information
11.16.2 Erie Powder Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Erie Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Erie Powder Coatings Products Offered
11.16.5 Erie Powder Coatings Recent Development
11.17 Hentzen Coatings
11.17.1 Hentzen Coatings Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hentzen Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Hentzen Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Hentzen Coatings Products Offered
11.17.5 Hentzen Coatings Recent Development
11.18 Cardinal Paint
11.18.1 Cardinal Paint Corporation Information
11.18.2 Cardinal Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Cardinal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Cardinal Paint Products Offered
11.18.5 Cardinal Paint Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Powder Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powder Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Powder Coatings Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
