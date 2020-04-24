Powder Coatings Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Powder Coatings Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Powder Coatings Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Powder Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta(Dupont), Valspar Corporation, RPM International, American Powder Coatings, TIGER Drylac, 3M, IFS Coatings, Masco, Nortek Powder Coating, Trimite Powders, Vogel Paint, Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI), Erie Powder Coatings, Hentzen Coatings, Cardinal Paint

Global Powder Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset Powder Coating, Thermoplastic Powder Coating

Global Powder Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor Application, Outdoor/Architectural Application, Automotive Industry, Appliance & Housewares, Others

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Powder Coatings market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Powder Coatings market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Powder Coatings market?

How will the global Powder Coatings market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Powder Coatings market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powder Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Powder Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermoset Powder Coating

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Indoor Application

1.5.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powder Coatings Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powder Coatings Industry

1.6.1.1 Powder Coatings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Powder Coatings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Powder Coatings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Powder Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Powder Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Powder Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Powder Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Powder Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Powder Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Powder Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Powder Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powder Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Powder Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Powder Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Powder Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Powder Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Powder Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Powder Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Powder Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Powder Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Powder Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

11.2 Akzonobel

11.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Akzonobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Akzonobel Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

11.3 Sherwin-Williams

11.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

11.4 Axalta(Dupont)

11.4.1 Axalta(Dupont) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Axalta(Dupont) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Axalta(Dupont) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Axalta(Dupont) Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 Axalta(Dupont) Recent Development

11.5 Valspar Corporation

11.5.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Valspar Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Valspar Corporation Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 Valspar Corporation Recent Development

11.6 RPM International

11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.6.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RPM International Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 RPM International Recent Development

11.7 American Powder Coatings

11.7.1 American Powder Coatings Corporation Information

11.7.2 American Powder Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 American Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 American Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 American Powder Coatings Recent Development

11.8 TIGER Drylac

11.8.1 TIGER Drylac Corporation Information

11.8.2 TIGER Drylac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 TIGER Drylac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 TIGER Drylac Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 TIGER Drylac Recent Development

11.9 3M

11.9.1 3M Corporation Information

11.9.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 3M Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 3M Recent Development

11.10 IFS Coatings

11.10.1 IFS Coatings Corporation Information

11.10.2 IFS Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 IFS Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IFS Coatings Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 IFS Coatings Recent Development

11.12 Nortek Powder Coating

11.12.1 Nortek Powder Coating Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nortek Powder Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Nortek Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nortek Powder Coating Products Offered

11.12.5 Nortek Powder Coating Recent Development

11.13 Trimite Powders

11.13.1 Trimite Powders Corporation Information

11.13.2 Trimite Powders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Trimite Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Trimite Powders Products Offered

11.13.5 Trimite Powders Recent Development

11.14 Vogel Paint

11.14.1 Vogel Paint Corporation Information

11.14.2 Vogel Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Vogel Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Vogel Paint Products Offered

11.14.5 Vogel Paint Recent Development

11.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

11.15.1 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Products Offered

11.15.5 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Recent Development

11.16 Erie Powder Coatings

11.16.1 Erie Powder Coatings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Erie Powder Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Erie Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Erie Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.16.5 Erie Powder Coatings Recent Development

11.17 Hentzen Coatings

11.17.1 Hentzen Coatings Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hentzen Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Hentzen Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hentzen Coatings Products Offered

11.17.5 Hentzen Coatings Recent Development

11.18 Cardinal Paint

11.18.1 Cardinal Paint Corporation Information

11.18.2 Cardinal Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Cardinal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Cardinal Paint Products Offered

11.18.5 Cardinal Paint Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Powder Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powder Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Powder Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

