Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Value of Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2054 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market.

As per the report, the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market are highlighted in the report. Although the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Segmentation of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market.

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Scope of the Report

Important questions pertaining to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

