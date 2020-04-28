Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Tortilla Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

Global Tortilla Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Tortilla market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Tortilla market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Tortilla market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Tortilla market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Tortilla market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Tortilla market during the assessment period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/17519?source=atm

Vital Information Enclosed in the Tortilla Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Tortilla market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tortilla market

Most recent developments in the current Tortilla market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Tortilla market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Tortilla market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Tortilla market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Tortilla market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Tortilla market? What is the projected value of the Tortilla market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Tortilla market?

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/17519?source=atm

Tortilla Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Tortilla market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Tortilla market. The Tortilla market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

increasing demand for ethnic Hispanic cuisine in these regions.

Lucrative Growth for Organic-certified Tortilla

Among the nature segment, organic-certified tortilla is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 4.1% in terms of revenue in the global tortilla market, owing to increasing awareness of organic certification and their associated quality by consumers across the globe. Although currently, the conventional tortilla segment is estimated to hold a relatively large share of the market in 2018.

Healthy Tortilla Options Gaining Traction

Owing to a rise in the awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of healthy and natural food products, over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of health and diet conscious consumers. Despite traditional flour and corn-based tortilla remaining mainstream, several alternatives such as sweet potato tortillas are carving a niche for themselves in retail shelves and diet plans as they offer a healthy, flavorful alternative to standard tortilla offerings. Additionally, consumers prefer products with a clean label, as well as vegan, organic and non-GMO project verified tortilla products such as those offered by Angelic Bakehouse.

Leading ingredient producer Cargill has developed a number of whole grain, low-fat tortilla flour prototypes in an effort to capture a slice of the growing U.S. market for healthy bread alternatives.

Food ingredient firm AB Mauri has developed a patented technology for reduced-fat tortillas, which paves an opportunity in gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. The company’s new patented technology enables manufacturers to develop reduced fat, reduced sodium, wheat-based tortillas.

Shrinking Sizes of Tortillas Lending Opportunities to Unique Recipes

Over the last several years, a consistent reduction in the size of tortillas has been observed, thereby lending opportunity to its use for tacos, as opposed to burritos. Tacos are more versatile, being in line with the consumption of food in smaller portions, as consumers feel the need to incorporate more variety by using tortillas in taco recipes rather than large portions of a single dish. These sentiments are also corroborated through an internal analysis of restaurant menus in the U.S., where the number of menu items with tacos is slightly higher than those with burritos in 2017. Based on product type, the taco shells segment accounted for a share of about 6% in terms of revenue in 2017 in the global tortilla market, however, is expected to register a robust growth rate of 5.6% over the forecast period, ranking second only to tortilla chips.

Proliferation of Tortillas into the Eastern Hemisphere

Traditionally part of a Hispanic cuisine, tortillas have found their way into Asia Pacific thanks to a rapid integration of ethnic food due to population migration, willingness to experiment with new cuisines, and the robust marketing and advertising campaigns by food giants such as PepsiCo. Several countries in Asia Pacific share cultural similarities with Latin America in terms of cuisine, which has also accelerated this process. By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to exhibit the most lucrative growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/17519?source=atm

Why Buy from MRRSE?