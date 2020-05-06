Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Technological advancements to Propel the Growth of the Panty Liners Market in the Upcoming Years 2018 to 2027

Companies in the Panty Liners market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Panty Liners market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Panty Liners- Restraints

Daily usage of panty liners can cause yeast or bacterial infection. As panty liners absorb moisture it can also become a reason for unpleasant health issues. An increasing cost of feminine hygiene products is another factor which is hampering the growth of panty liners market. Due to increasing cost of panty liners, women in many regions, especially in the underdeveloped regions prefer to use cloth which is likely to create negative impact on the panty liners market. Regular usage of panty liners is also responsible of rashes on skin and other skin diseases.

Panty Liners- Regional Outlook

In terms of usage of panty liners, developed countries such as Europe and North America are the leading markets. These two regions are capturing remarkable revenue share in the panty liners market. The reason behind the growth of panty liners market in North America and Europe is rising awareness among women with respect to the use of panty liners and significant presence of super markets. Due to large number of super markets feminine hygiene products are easily available in developed regions. The Asia Pacific region is also showing a significant growth with respect to the usage of panty liners. The key reason for this growth is ever increasing population in countries like India and China.

Panty Liners- Key Manufacturers

Bella, Stayfree, Carefree, Natracare, The Honest Co, Organyc, Maxim, and NatraTouch are some of the top brands of panty liners across the globe.

