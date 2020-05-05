Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Structural Adhesives Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2020-2026

A recent market study on the global Structural Adhesives market reveals that the global Structural Adhesives market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Structural Adhesives market is discussed in the presented study.

The Structural Adhesives market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Structural Adhesives market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Structural Adhesives market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Structural Adhesives market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Structural Adhesives market.

Segmentation of the Structural Adhesives market

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Structural Adhesives market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Structural Adhesives market report.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Includes Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind energy

Others (Includes Sporting Goods, Furniture, Electronics)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, in which structural adhesives are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global structural adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global structural adhesives market

