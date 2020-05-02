Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Toys Market – Applications Insights by 2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Smart Toys market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Smart Toys market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Smart Toys market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Smart Toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Smart Toys market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screenless Toys

Toys-To-Life

Puzzles and Building Games

Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Market

Specialty Stores

Toy Shops

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

2-5 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Teenagers

Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



