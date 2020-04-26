Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Slovakia Cards and Payments Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

Detailed Study on the Global Slovakia Cards and Payments Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Slovakia Cards and Payments market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Slovakia Cards and Payments market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Slovakia Cards and Payments Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Slovakia Cards and Payments market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market in region 1 and region 2?

The report on the Slovakia Cards and Payments market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Slovakia Cards and Payments market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Slovakia Cards and Payments market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Slovakia Cards and Payments market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Slovakia Cards and Payments Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Slovakia Cards and Payments market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Slovakia Cards and Payments market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Slovakia Cards and Payments in each end-use industry.

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘Slovakia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023’ report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Slovakian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

GlobalDatas ‘Slovakia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023’ report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Slovakian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Slovakian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Slovakian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– The proliferation of digital-only banks is driving competition in the banking space, which helps to boost debit card holding. 365.bank, a Slovakia-based digital-only bank, was launched in the country in November 2018, after the completion of a pilot phase for six months. The bank offers a free account which comes with a Mastercard contactless debit card. Furthermore, it was the first bank in Slovakia to launch the payments service through wearable devices such as Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay, in June 2019. – In September 2019, Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) was enforced by the European Commission to increase payment security. The rule mandates all payment service providers (PSPs) to adopt a procedure to verify customer identity while making online card payments. PSPs can use any method including SMS, passwords, PIN numbers, biometric data/fingerprints, tokens, or control questions to authenticate payments. Furthermore, another regulation was passed in September 2019 that requires customers to enter the PIN for contactless payments by credit card, if they pay an amount less than or equal to 20 ($22.91) for five times in a row or if the total value of multiple transactions worth 20 ($22.91) exceeds 150 ($171.83). – The Slovak government and central bank are taking several initiatives to bring more of the population under the purview of a formal banking system. One such initiative is the introduction of law on basic bank accounts, which came into effect in January 2016. All the Slovak banks are mandated to offer free basic bank accounts to individuals whose monthly income is less than 400 ($458.2). However, this limit was revised in January 2019, with the minimum wage being changed to 520 ($595.7). Now, individuals can opt for a basic bank account if their income is less than 1.1 times of the monthly minimum wage, 572 ($655.3), and 15 times of the annual minimum wage, 7,800 ($8,935.3).

