Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Roofing Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Roofing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global market is expected to see robust growth in the period between 2020-2025. The global roofing market was valued at USD 100 billion in 2019, with the US market valued at about USD 26 billion in 2019. The market is driven by growing demand in the construction sector, which is expected to see a growth of CAGR 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Roofing is the process of putting up an external covering on the roof of a building, which can be either self-supporting or supported by added structures beneath it. Roofing materials find the majority of their application in construction and related industries. The rapidly growing global population has led to a significant rise in the demand for new constructions to meet the needs of the population in both the residential and non-residential sectors. The construction industry is expected to witness 85% growth by 2030, with a projected global value of USD 15.5 trillion. Emerging economies, which currently have a flourishing construction industry, are expected to aid the roofing industry with bituminous roofing materials being increasingly used in the construction of hotels, hospitals, schools, and industrial buildings.

With increasing awareness about the environment, consumers are seeking out sustainable and environmentally beneficial roofing materials like clay and concrete tiles. They help in conserving energy by reducing air conditioning usage by allowing air to flow through the loosely arranged tiles, and thus, maintaining an optimum internal temperature. In countries like the US, UK and Japan there has been a growing shift toward green roofs, which are roofs either partly or wholly covered in vegetation. In the US, major cities like Portland and San Francisco have ordinances in place seeking to introduce more green or eco-friendly roofs to combat climate change.

China, US, and India, along with the Middle East are the major markets for the global roofing industry. The growing urbanisation combined with the changing lifestyle has led to the increased construction of shopping complexes and malls in the emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. The rise in construction activities in leading markets like Asia Pacific is aided by the government schemes supporting infrastructural growth. Government initiatives and increased spending on infrastructure growth have also aided both roofing and construction market in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Market Analysis by Types:

Asphalt Shingles

Metal

Tiles

Wood Shingles

Green Roofs

Others

The roofing types available in the market are asphalt shingles, metal, tiles, wood shingles, and green roofs, among others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Residential and commercial sectors are the major application sectors for the roofing market.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The global roofing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions.

Key Findings of the Report:

Growing population, rising disposable income and rapidly growing urbanization in emerging economies are aiding the global roofing market.

Energy efficient green roofs are seeing a rising demand as they help improve the air quality and decrease the air conditioning usage in the long run.

Growing awareness about the environment has led to a rise in demand for eco-friendly roofs.

Renovation and remodelling projects in the developed economies of Europe and North America is aiding the roofing market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market analysis of the roofing market by types, applications, and regions.

The report provides the installation cost of the type of roofing materials.

It offers a detailed trade analysis of the major exporters and importers by value and volume in the global roofing market.

The report by Expert Market Research gives an in-depth analysis of the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Owen Corning (NYSE: OC)

Brass Monier Building Group S.A.

Etex S.A.

Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA: SGO)

Wienerberger AG.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

Duro-Last, Inc.

Carlisle SynTec Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

