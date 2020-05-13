Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Reusable Water Bottle Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global reusable water bottle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global reusable water bottles market is driven by the rising awareness regarding sustainable practices. Further, the energy sector has also shown keen interest in bringing into reality the increased use of reusable, recyclable, and environment-friendly products. The rising concern of the energy sector for the potential environmental crisis has provided the impetus to sustainable growth globally, leading to lifestyle changes among the population. Also, the corporate industry is working efficiently to make sure the reusable water bottle becomes popular.

Major companies, such as Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) and Camelbak Products, LLC are boosting the market growth for reusable water bottles. In June 2019, just a day before World Environment Day, Tupperware Brands Corporation introduced the vision ‘No time to waste’ to decrease plastic as well as food waste by the year 2025 through a reduction in packaging, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational goals. This initiative will enhance the alternative markets such as the reusable water bottles market.

Further, regulations have been introduced to bring the use of single-use plastic bottles down and fuel the sales of reusable plastic water bottles market. Statistics show that the reusable water bottle should be used at an average of eighty times before having a carbon footprint lower as compared to single-use bottles. The target market for the reusable water bottle market is the aware and concerned young population, which takes a keen interest in the current conditions of the world and dedicatedly takes actions to bring about a positive change in the environment.

Market Analysis by Material Type:

Metal Glass Silicon Polymer

The reusable water bottles market, on the basis of material type, is divided into metal, glass, silicon, and polymer.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/hypermarket Departmental Store Online Store Others

The segmentation of reusable water bottles market on the basis of distribution channel is into supermarket/hypermarket, departmental store, and online store, among others.

Market Analysis by Primary Usage:

Everyday Sports Travel Others

The market is segmented on the basis of primary usage into everyday, sports, and travel, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global reusable water bottles market is driven by the rising demand for reusable water bottle for travel and sports. The cost-effective nature of reusable water bottle has aided the market growth of the product. The shifting customer preferences, improved living standards, and lifestyle due to inflating disposable income, especially in emerging nations, are predicted to accelerate the growth of the global reusable water bottles industry during the forecast period. The rise in online shopping by consumers is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global reusable water bottles market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market trends for the material type, distribution channel, primary usage, and regional markets of the global reusable water bottles market. An assessment of the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model has also been provided within the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Camelbak Products, LLC Brita®, LP. Klean Kanteen, Inc. Tupperware Brands Corporation Aquasana, INC. Thermos L.L.C.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

