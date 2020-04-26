Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Public Cloud Service Market to Show Outstanding Growth by 2025 – Profiling Global Players Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends

The latest report on the Public Cloud Service market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Public Cloud Service market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Public Cloud Service market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Public Cloud Service market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Public Cloud Service market.

The report reveals that the Public Cloud Service market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Public Cloud Service market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Public Cloud Service market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Public Cloud Service market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

market dynamics and recent trends of the public cloud services market. The report highlights types of cloud services that are used by the healthcare, agriculture, electronics and commercial industry.

Region Type Vertical Enterprise Type North America Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) Government Large Enterprise Latin America Cloud Application Services (SaaS) BFSI Small & Medium Enterprise Europe Cloud Application Infrastructure Services( PaaS) Healthcare Japan Cloud System Infrastructure Services(IaaS) Telecommunication APEJ Cloud Management & Security Services Media & Entertainment MEA Cloud Advertising Energy & Utilities Retail/ Wholesale Manufacturing Transportation Others

This report offers insights on factors that are contributing towards growth of the global public cloud services market significantly along with various trends that are predicted to impact the current and future dynamics. The global public cloud services market is expected to be segmented on the basis of type, vertical, enterprise type, and region.

The report offers insights on various types of cloud services that are expected to impact growth of the global public cloud services market. Increasing developments in technology has led various commercial companies to connect with the customers through the e-commerce platforms and big data. Attributed to such technological developments including e-commerce and big data, various advertising companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based services that enable the companies to control the prices related to the offered services. In terms of revenue, the cloud advertising segment is expected to witness a relatively high growth, accounting for more than US$ 24,000 Mn in the global market. Compared to other type segments, the cloud enterprise type segment is expected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market.

In the next section, the report offers insights on various verticals that are contributing towards growth of the global cloud service market. Increasing need for faster transaction process, and banking services in various financial institutions has led to surge in demand for cloud-based services. Through this platform, the customers can complete various transactions and other banking procedures conveniently. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market, accounting for more than US$ 45,000 Mn. Moreover, surge in demand for enhanced patient care system is expected to rev up demand for public cloud services. Adoption of cloud-based services in the healthcare industry will enable the patients to receive fast treatment, and extend access to the treatment related data. The healthcare segment is expected to reflect the highest CARG in the global market.

In the final section, the report offers insights on various types of enterprises that are expected to impact growth of the global public cloud services market positively. Demand for public cloud services among the large enterprises is expected to remain high. The large enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 47,000 Mn in the global market. However, the small enterprise segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market.

Key players in the global public cloud services market are ., International Business, Alphabet, Inc., Microsoft Corp Machines Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corp., CenturyLink, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

