Potential Impact of COVID-19 on North America Carbon Black Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America carbon black market is being driven by the growing global carbon black market which attained a production volume of nearly 14 million metric tons in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020-2025.

The North America carbon black market is one of the leading carbon black markets, after the Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2019, the North America carbon black market reached a production volume of nearly 1.8 million metric tons, further growing at a healthy pace and, thus aiding the global market as well. Carbon black is most widely used as a reinforcing filler in rubber or other rubber related industries. While North America is a significant producer and exporter of high-quality carbon black used in food or cosmetic segments, globally, it relies on import of low-cost carbon black from Russia and China. Within North America, the U.S., with its rapidly growing tire industry, forms the leading market for the product.

In North America, the increased demand for automotives has led to the establishment of many Japanese tire companies, further driving the carbon black market in the region. In June 2018, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. acquired Sid Richardson Carbon, the largest carbon black supplier in the U.S., in a transaction worth nearly USD 308 million. Sid Richardson Carbon had sales of USD 311.9 million and USD 386.6 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Tokai Carbon, which already serves as a leading company in Asia, aims to expand its business in American market through this acquisition, further enhancing the supply of special grade carbon black to fulfil its increasing demand in the region. Tokai Carbon, with this acquisition, will effectively become the fourth largest player in the global carbon black market, with nine production plants and annual production capacity of 937 thousand tons.

In April 2018, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty carbon black announced that it has signed a contract with Haldor Topsoe (Lyngby, Denmark) for installing their sustainable emissions control technology, SNOX, in a carbon black production plant for the first time. The sustainable product development will further provide the boost to the market, thus aiding the carbon black market, globally.

Market Analysis by Type:

Specialty Carbon Black

Lamp Black

Channel Black

Acetylene Black

Furnace Black

Gas Black

Commodity Carbon black

Thermal Black

Others

By product types, carbon black can be categorised as specialty, lamp, channel, acetylene, furnace, gas, commodity, and thermal black, among others.

Market Analysis by Grade:

Specialty Grade

Standard Grade

N330

N550

N660

N220

N990

Others

Specialty grade, standard grade, N330, N550, N660, N220 and N990, among others are the common carbon black grades.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Industrial

Printing and packaging

Building and construction

Transportation

Others

The major applications for carbon black are in the industrial, printing and packaging, building and construction, and transportation sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

United States of America

Canada

United States of America and Canada are the key countries in the North America carbon black market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The North America carbon black market is being driven by the expanding tire industry in the region, particularly in the U.S.

The steady pace of growth in the automotive industry with the increasing demand for e-vehicles, aids the tire industry and in turn drives the carbon black market.

The increasing demand for speciality products, especially in developed countries in the region, is providing further impetus to the market.

With technological advancements, the companies are investing more in R & D undertakings, thus, propelling the market forward.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the North America carbon black market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024).

The historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) information for the product types, grades, applications, and regions have also been provided in the report issued by Expert Market Research.

It provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with SWOT and value chain analysis.

Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Tokai Carbon CB Ltd, Koppers Inc., and Cancarb Limited, among others are the major players in the North America carbon black market. This comprehensive report by Expert Market Research covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, plant turnarounds and capacity expansions of the major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Continental Carbon Company

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Tokai Carbon CB Ltd

Koppers Inc.

Cancarb Limited

