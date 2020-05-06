Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East And Africa Flavours And Fragrances Market 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Flavours and Fragrances Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the flavours and fragrances market in the Middle East and Africa is being driven by the growth of the overall global market, which attained a value of USD 28 billion in 2020. The market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global flavours and fragrances market is expected to witness a faster growth within the emerging regions as compared to the developed countries. Thus, regional markets like the Middle East and Africa flavours and fragrances market are projected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period. The regional market is being driven by the growing urbanisation in the region, along with the rise in the disposable incomes of the consumers. The flavours and fragrances market in the Middle East and Africa is also being driven by the growing innovation taking place within the industry, leading to greater diversification of the products. As major players are seeking to develop products which cater to the region’s particular cultural demands, like halaal and alcohol-free products, the market in the region is projected to grow further. Nicola-J Flavours and Fragrances, a significant player in the regional market, includes halaal certified products in its portfolio.

The Middle East and Africa market is being further propelled forward by the increasing expansions by the major global players within the region. The Switzerland-based flavours and fragrances company, Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDBF) aims to expand in high growth markets like Africa as a part of its 2020 high-growth markets strategy. As a part of its 2020 strategy, the Swiss company inaugurated its flavours and commercial centre in Morocco in January 2019. The centre, which caters to beverages, savoury, sweetened goods, snacks, and dairy segments, will serve consumers in African countries like Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Guinea. With Givaudan’s recent acquisition of Flavours Oils in August 2019, the company is expected to increase its presence in the African markets further.

Market Analysis by Types:

Synthetic

Natural

Market Analysis by Flavouring Agent:

Artificial Flavouring Substance

Natural Flavour

Flowers

Fruits

Musk

Wood

Spice

Others

Market Analysis by Forms:

Liquid

Dry

Market Analysis by Flavours Applications:

Beverage

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Savouries and Snacks

Others

Market Analysis by Fragrances Applications:

Soap and Detergents

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Household Cleaners and Air Fresheners

Others

Market Analysis by Regions:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

South Africa

Others

Key Findings of the Report:

The Middle East and Africa flavours and fragrances is being driven by the rising consumption of processed foods and dairy products.

The rising population of younger consumers is expected to aid the market growth further.

The flavours industry in the region is being driven by the growing demand for regional flavours.

The rising R&D undertakings by major players and increasing innovations within the region is expected to provide further impetus for the industry growth.

The robustly growing perfume industry in the Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is aiding the fragrance industry in the region.

The robustly growing cosmetics industry in the region is acting as a catalyst for the flavours and fragrances market in the Middle East and Africa.

The premium segment is expected to witness a healthy growth due to the rise in the population of high-income consumers.

In the forecast period, the markets in the African countries, especially, are projected to witness a healthy growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global as well as the Middle East and Africa flavours and fragrances market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), covering their segments, types, and regional markets.

The report provides an in-depth insight into the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for the flavouring agents, forms, and applications of flavours in the Middle East and Africa market.

It also offers detailed analysis of the types and applications of fragrances for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS: GVDNY)

Firmenich SA

Balirom Ltd.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Kato Flavors & Fragrances S.A.E

Nicola-J Flavours and Fragrances

